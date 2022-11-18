Big news for Ab-Soul fans. Today (Nov. 18), it’s been announced that the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee will release his fifth studio LP, Herbert, next month. The project is led by recent drops like “Hollandaise,” “Moonshooter,” and “Do Better.”

In addition, the Carson emcee unveiled a new single titled “Gang’Nem,” which features Fre$h and is centered around the artists’ love for their crew and their community:

“The homie hit me, told me, ‘Hit the blicky, bro,’ this n**ga always into some wild s**t, one time he bought the KelTec, I had to tell him all we shootin’ is videos, ain’t have the eyesight for the gunfights, but got a couple crodies I would go to war for, shooters you won’t find on NBA highlights, I know where the bodies buried, I won’t tell a soul, take a bullet, catch a body for the gang and ‘nem, look the judge in the eye and lie for gang and ‘nem…”

“Gang’Nem” is accompanied by a matching video courtesy of Omar Jones that shows Ab-Soul mobbing heavy within his hometown stomping grounds. Near the clip’s end, he can be seen getting a tattoo in honor of his close friend Doe Burger who sadly passed away late last year.

Upon its eventual arrival, Herbert will follow 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt, a 16-track body of work with notable assists from Zacari, Bas, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Mac Miller, Rapsody, Teedra Moses, and more. Since then, the “Stigmata” talent could be heard on songs and collaborations like “Bloody Waters” with Anderson .Paak and James Blake, “Trapped In” with REASON and Westside Boogie, “One Way St.” with Jhené Aiko, “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle,” and “Who Wants What” with Russ.

Press play on Ab-Soul and Fre$h’s “Gang’Nem” video below. Herbert officially makes landfall Dec. 16.