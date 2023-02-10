Photo: Cover art for Zacari’s “Motions” single
By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Today (Feb. 10), Zacari blesses the masses with a new single titled “Motions,” which features an appearance from Top Dawg Entertainment counterpart Ab-Soul. The soulful offering sees the artists admitting their mental health ups and downs while assuring listeners that they are working through issues successfully:

“No need to check up on, I’m doin’ just fine, I’m signin’ cheque after cheque, homie, I’m alright, but every time I go home, I get anxious, and every time I go home, I’m impatient, and at night when I leave, it got me feelin’ bad, ’cause sometimes I don’t know when I’m comin’ back, nah, yeah, sometimes I don’t know when I’m comin’ back, I’m just goin’ through the motions, oh, liftin’ off the ground, driftin’ like the cloud…”

It’s been four years since Zacari liberated his debut EP, Run Wild Run Free, a seven-track offering with a single assist from Lil Yachty. Since then, the Bakersfield-raised star dropped off the quick-strike Sol and notable loose cuts like “Edamame,” “This Woman’s Work,” “Good Nights,” “Rainy Day” with Isaiah Rashad and Buddy, “Bliss,” “Golden Dolphin,” and — just before 2023 arrived — “Restless.” He also contributed his talents to songs by the likes of Kembe X, SiR, DJ Scheme, Vic Mensa, BEAM, and M.I.A.

Meanwhile, Ab-Soul unveiled his long-awaited fifth studio LP, Herbert, in December of 2022. Big Sean, Russ, Lance Skiiiwalker, Joey BADA$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, and more could be found on the 18-song effort. As previously reported on REVOLT, the Carson star revealed to Charlamagne Tha God that he attempted suicide just prior to Herbert‘s completion:

“I recorded the majority of the album, pretty much finished the album, before I did what I did,” he admitted. “As soon as I said everything I needed to say, I jumped. I took a leap of faith, if you will.”

Press play on “Motions” below.

