Just before 2022 came to a close, Zacari decided to bless his fans with a new single titled “Restless,” which — as he explained on Instagram — marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Produced by Mikey Freedom Hart, the melodic offering is centered around the Top Dawg Entertainment signee’s life in the City of Angels:

“Someone told me I was gonna make it one day, all of those lonely nights I crossed on sixth street in spring, leaving downtown LA, his street only goes one way, it’s a dead end, this street only goes one way, that’s why I get restless, restless, restless, keep the incense burning, restless, restless, restless, I see your spirit lurking the left side of my bed and I can’t, keep my heart from turning outside my chest, nightmares keep on recurring, restless, restless, restless…”

It’s been four years since Zacari liberated his debut EP, Run Wild Run Free, a seven-track offering with a single assist from Lil Yachty. Since then, the Bakersfield-raised star dropped off the quick-strike Sol and notable loose cuts like “Edamame,” “This Woman’s Work,” “Good Nights,” “Rainy Day” with Isaiah Rashad and Buddy, “Bliss,” and “Golden Dolphin.” His talents could also be heard on songs by the likes of Kembe X, SiR, DJ Scheme, Vic Mensa, BEAM, and M.I.A.

In a past interview with The Hundreds, Zacari opened up about TDE’s grooming process for new artists. “Man, they put them in the studio… I was in there every day for years. It was when Interscope had No Excuses Studios across the street, we had artists in every room. We’d be able to bounce ideas… We could all bounce ideas and play each other s**t. That’s definitely a big part of the process, being put in that studio with everybody else,” he said.

Press play on “Restless” below.