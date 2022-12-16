Today (Dec. 16), the world is able to check out Ab-Soul’s long-awaited fifth studio LP, HERBERT, an 18-track offering with additional features from SiR, Joey BADA$$, Punch, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, and more. Yesterday (Dec. 15), the TDE talent sat down with Charlamagne Tha God in promotion of the album, where he spoke on the music, his current relationship with Kendrick Lamar, and much more. At one point, the discussion turned to a past suicide attempt, which Ab-Soul initially alluded to on social media and in his visual for the emotionally charged “Do Better.” As he explained, his journey down that road began with a vape addiction:

“I’ve been smoking cigarettes since I was about 16 years old. I still do. I’m addicted to cigarettes, I do hope to quit one day… [vaping] was promoted as a better or safer alternative to cigarettes. In turn, it is not. It is causing severe anxiety and depression. I never understood depression until this. I get it now, I can’t even be in the same room as one of those things.”

He then revealed that, one day, he walked from his mother’s house to a freeway overpass with the intent to take his life. He opened up about that moment, as well as the injuries he suffered as a result:

“I recorded the majority of the album, pretty much finished the album, before I did what I did… As soon as I said everything I needed to say, I jumped. I took a leap of faith, if you will. And that was the only way I was gonna be able to put that vape down, bro.”

He continued: “I lost my teeth… my jaw is f**ked up. I got a lot of work to do, still. About 80 percent of my [leg] is completely reconstructed, all the way to my pelvis. Everything but my knee…. if my knee would’ve been affected, I might not be walking.”

Press play on Ab-Soul’s interview and a full stream of HERBERT below. If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Crisis and Suicide Lifeline network can be reached 24/7 in the U.S. by dialing ‘988’ on your phone.