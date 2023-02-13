Photo: Screenshot from Ray Vaughn’s “Sandcastles” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Earlier this month, Ray Vaughn dropped off a new single titled “Sandcastles,” a Wallis Lane-produced effort that features his TDE peer Ab-Soul. The song’s title alludes to the artists’ ability to create positives out of every negative thrown in their direction. “Got it out the mud and made a sandcastle,” Vaughn declares on the closing bridge.

Today (Feb. 13), fans are able to check out a matching visual for the collaboration, which comes courtesy of Jacob Rink and begins with Ray Vaughn on a beach surrounded by individuals hidden beneath colorful garments. The clip continues on with different scenarios that are left open to interpretation, including what looks like a prisoner being handed a briefcase with a red button and an armed women retaliating against a thief. Ab-Soul makes his appearance in a corner store before meeting with Vaughn outside, where a crew of others appear with distorted faces.

It’s been a couple of years since Vaughn delivered his official TDE introduction, a three-song EP titled Peer Pressure. Since then, the Long Beach emcee continued to build his profile with a consistent stream of well-received singles, including “59th & Bethany,” “Picking Cherries,” “Potential,” “Mannequin,” “Dawg House” with Isaiah Rashad, and “Tradeline (Freestyle).” He also created the theme song for the 2021 animated series “The Freak Brothers.”

During the same period, Ab-Soul was largely off the radar except for occasional drops and features like “One Way St.” with Jhené Aiko, “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle,” “Who Wants What” with Russ, and “Trapped In” with REASON and Westside Boogie. In December of 2022, he marked his official return with the critically acclaimed album Herbert, a 16-song body of work with additional assists from Lance Skiiiwalker, Ambré, Joey BADA$$, SiR, Big Sean, Alemeda, and more. Press play on Ray Vaughn and Ab-Soul’s “Sandcastles” video below.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

DaBaby delivers energetic visual for "YEA COME ON"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ab-Soul
Music Videos
New Music
Rap
Ray Vaughn

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

DaBaby delivers energetic visual for "YEA COME ON"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More