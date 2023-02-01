On Friday (Jan. 27), Ray Vaughn unveiled the new single “Sandcastles,” a collaboration with Top Dawg Entertainment co-star Ab-Soul. Produced by Wallis Lane, rayo, Vinnyforgood, Jack LoMastro, and Ayala, the booming cut sees the Cali stars rapping about their roller coaster lifestyles:

“I hang with a whole lot of ostriches, usin’ our fam, I’m quick to block a b**ch, I’m oozin’ with confidence, I might buy a continent, uh, the golden child, either way, I’m still the man of the house, my b**ch want flowers on Valentine’s Day, I told her she should start plantin’ ’em now, never watched ‘Cosby,’ but I watch Bill, all them free lunches turned into mills, my brother in orange, he want an appeal, they openin’ cases, ‘Deal or No Deal’…”

Back in 2021, Ray Vaughn announced his signing to TDE with the three-song EP Peer Pressure. Since then, he’s remained on the radar via well-received cuts like “59th & Bethany,” “Picking Cherries,” “Potential,” “Mannequin,” “Dawg House” with Isaiah Rashad, and “Tradeline (Freestyle).” He also provided the theme song for the animated TV series “The Freak Brothers.”

Meanwhile, Ab-Soul marked his return to wax last December with the critically acclaimed album Herbert, his first full-length release since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt. Herbert consisted of 16 tracks and assists from Lance Skiiiwalker, Jhené Aiko, Joey BADA$$, SiR, Big Sean, Russ, and more. Just prior to its arrival, Soul spoke to GQ about the anxieties that stem from being away from music for an extended period:

“This is the first time I ever felt pressure about releasing a project,” he stated. “Like, it might be too long, I might have missed my window. I’m getting old. It’s moving fast, there’s so much new music every day. Will they still listen?”

Press play on “Sandcastles” below.