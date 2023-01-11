Last Wednesday (Jan. 4), J. Stone teamed up with DJ Drama for the new mixtape Rollin Stone. The project consists of 19 dope cuts and assists from RJmrLA, Curren$y, Juicy J, Young Dolph, Yhung T.O., Bino Rideaux, Stalley, G Perico, and more. In addition to the full-length offering, fans were also able to check out a new visual for “Farewell,” a Bvtman-produced standout that shows Stone at his most confident as a West Coast talent:

“Remy in my cup, kush in the blunt, V12 on the side, double M in the front, we ain’t gotta argue who the best at it, you know that the West been had it, n**ga, J-S at it, I ain’t really pressed about numbers, n**ga, them checks matter, check my success status, talk about stats, n**ga, I’m runnin’ laps, not to mention, these rap n**gas I’m overlappin’, they just lyin’ in they raps, they be overcappin’, I played the block like they was my own streets, now it’s time to buy the block, I’m tryna really own streets…”

The accompanying clip for “Farewell” is directed by LewisYouNasty and depicts the All Money In emcee in the middle of his career grind. He can be seen in the studio, hanging with his team, performing for packed crowds, and more.

Last year, Stone liberated The Definition of Sacrifice, a conceptual effort that followed 2019’s The Definition of Loyalty and 2020’s The Definition of Pain. That trilogy of albums came with a wealth of A-list contributions from the likes of The Game, Wale, Dom Kennedy, Snoop Dogg, Dave East, E-40, T.I., Mozzy, Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, O.T. Genasis, Trae Tha Truth, and the late Nipsey Hussle. Press play on both the DJ Drama-backed Rollin Stone and the visual for “Farewell” below.