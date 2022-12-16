Today (Dec. 16), Ab-Soul unveiled his highly anticipated Herbert album, his first body of work in six years. Across 18 tracks, Herbert tapped in with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA, and Lance Skiiiwalker for features. Meanwhile, production was handled by the likes of Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and more. Preceding the release were some well-received singles like “Do Better,” “Moonshooter,” and “Hollandaise.”

To celebrate the album’s arrival, the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee also dropped off the official music video for “FOMF.” On the track, Soul delivers his signature flow over a triumphant Boi-1da instrumental:

“You ain’t the homie, this ain’t for you, ain’t chasin’ paper, this ain’t for you/ You know what we came to do, you know what we came to do, ayy, Mac, look/ I’m in a league of my own, y’all need to leave it alone/ Ima just eat everything, Ima just leave you the bones/ Call it an even exchange, there ain’t no need to explain/ Yeah it should be overstood like when I hop in a plane and I fly over your hood/ Y’all should be knocking on wood, don’t make mе go ‘gainst the grain”

The “Gang’Nem” rapper’s last album was 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt, which spanned 16 tracks and boasted appearances from names like Zacari, Da$H, Kokane, BR3, labelmates ScHoolboy Q and SZA, Rapsody, and the late Mac Miller. In terms of features and assists since then, Ab-Soul appeared on the Black Panther The Album (Music From and Inspired By) compilation, Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo, and more.

Be sure to press play on Ab-Soul’s brand new Herbert album and his “FOMF” music video down below.