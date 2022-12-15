This Friday (Dec. 16), Ab-Soul will officially unveil his highly anticipated Herbert album, his first body of work in six years. So far, fans have gotten to enjoy recent previews like “Hollandaise,” “Moonshooter,” and “Do Better.” Today (Dec. 15), the Top Dawg Entertainment artist dropped off another taste of the project, a mysterious visual for a track named “Bucket.” In the short new clip, Soul is seen pulling up to a liquor store and picking someone up as he spits his bars:

“Bang this in yo bucket, don’t worry ’bout nothin’, I’m controllin’ this system/ You can either ride with them or, go to hell, my pineal gland been twitchin’, ever since Kells made the remix to Ignition/ My key in the ignition of my little Mitsubishi, had the eye in ’95, but nobody was tryna reach me/ Wack and foul stankin’, still smell the Cuba though, tape it up to strap to my portable CD player”

Last week, the “Gang’Nem” rapper also revealed the forthcoming album’s official cover artwork and tracklist. Across 18 songs, Herbert will tap in with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA, and Lance Skiiiwalker for features. Meanwhile, production will be handled by the likes of Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and more.

Ab-Soul’s last album was 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt, which spanned 16 tracks and boasted appearances from names like Zacari, Da$H, Kokane, BR3, labelmates ScHoolboy Q and SZA, Rapsody, and the late Mac Miller. In terms of features and assists since then, he appeared on the Black Panther The Album (Music From and Inspired By) compilation, Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo, and more.

Be sure to press play on Ab-Soul’s brand new music video for “Bucket” down below.