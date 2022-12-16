Today (Dec. 16), Kendrick Lamar unveils his latest visual for “Count Me Out,” which he produced with Tim Maxey, J.LBS, DJ Dahi, and Sounwave. The emotionally charged effort sees him focused on bettering himself as he evolves into the next stage of his life:

“One of these lives, I’ma make things right, with the wrongs I’ve done, that’s when I unite with the Father, Son, ’til then, I fight, rain on me, put the blame on me, got guilt, got hurt, got shame on me, got six magazines that’s aimed at me, done every magazine, what’s fame to me? It’s a game to me, where the bedroom at? Sleep, I ain’t nevеr had affairs with that, what’s fair when the hearts and thе words don’t reach? What’s fair when the money don’t take things back?”

The Dave Free and Lamar-directed clip begins with a session between the Compton emcee and his therapist (played by the decorated actress Dame Helen Mirren). At a certain point, viewers are taken on a journey inside of Lamar’s mind, complete with shots of him dealing with business deals, taking a COVID test, standing amongst a large group of goats, and much more. The video ends with Kendrick on a piano as an angel seems to comfort him. As with previous drops, it will more than certainly take a few plays to catch everything.

“Count Me Out” is taken from Lamar’s fifth studio LP, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, an 18-song body of work with additional features from Blxst, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, and more. In addition to receiving universal acclaim upon its release, the album took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and has since earned a gold certification. Press play on “Count Me Out” below.