Photo: Cover art for Ace Hood’s “Uncomfortable Truth” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

On Friday (April 7), Ace Hood unveiled a new single titled “Uncomfortable Truth,” a collaborative effort with Benny the Butcher and Millyz. The track is full of rewind worthy bars about the artists’ lives, with Hood’s standout verse centering on faith, family, and fortune.

“I prayed for this moment, thank you, Lord, I’m truly grateful, I’m doin’ numbers I can’t tell, I’m off the major labels, stick to my truth and mind my business, that’s my human nature, soul saver, game changer, I’m the biggest stepper, married man, business man, see that’s two different levels, seven figures on the low, but I’m your humble servant, my kid straight, but I get hatred from the ones who birthed ’em, I ain’t trippin’…”

“Uncomfortable Truth” comes with a visualizer that was shot by Alex Heider. The black-and-white clip shows Hood taking a walk through the streets and riding around in an old school Chrysler.

Back in February, fans were treated to the sixth installment of the Floridian star’s Body Bag mixtape series, complete with eight hard-hitting freestyles and a single assist from Slim Diesel. Prior to that, Hood liberated his fifth studio LP, Mr. Hood, a 14-song effort with contributions from Diesel, Jacquees, AlexDynamix, and OZ.

In an interview with REVOLT, Ace Hood opened up about finding contentment outside of music, which began with his need to know his purpose in life.

“I needed a better system for myself,” he said. “Over time, I started doing everything outside of music to find happiness and find a place for myself. Once I was able to arrive back to the music, it made a lot more sense and the stories are a lot more powerful and a lot more truthful.”

Press play on Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz’ “Uncomfortable Truth” below.

Cardi B passionately uses her Twitter platform to communicate with parents after the Dalai Lama video

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Tour Tales | Waka Flocka let the ancestors guide his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Smino delivers new performance of "Ole A** Kendrick"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Lil Baby announces "It's Only Us Tour" with GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin, Future, and Don Toliver link up for "Too Many Nights" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Scar Lip declares "This Is New York" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I've been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new "S**t Me Out (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023
