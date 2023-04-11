On Friday (April 7), Ace Hood unveiled a new single titled “Uncomfortable Truth,” a collaborative effort with Benny the Butcher and Millyz. The track is full of rewind worthy bars about the artists’ lives, with Hood’s standout verse centering on faith, family, and fortune.

“I prayed for this moment, thank you, Lord, I’m truly grateful, I’m doin’ numbers I can’t tell, I’m off the major labels, stick to my truth and mind my business, that’s my human nature, soul saver, game changer, I’m the biggest stepper, married man, business man, see that’s two different levels, seven figures on the low, but I’m your humble servant, my kid straight, but I get hatred from the ones who birthed ’em, I ain’t trippin’…”

“Uncomfortable Truth” comes with a visualizer that was shot by Alex Heider. The black-and-white clip shows Hood taking a walk through the streets and riding around in an old school Chrysler.

Back in February, fans were treated to the sixth installment of the Floridian star’s Body Bag mixtape series, complete with eight hard-hitting freestyles and a single assist from Slim Diesel. Prior to that, Hood liberated his fifth studio LP, Mr. Hood, a 14-song effort with contributions from Diesel, Jacquees, AlexDynamix, and OZ.

In an interview with REVOLT, Ace Hood opened up about finding contentment outside of music, which began with his need to know his purpose in life.

“I needed a better system for myself,” he said. “Over time, I started doing everything outside of music to find happiness and find a place for myself. Once I was able to arrive back to the music, it made a lot more sense and the stories are a lot more powerful and a lot more truthful.”

Press play on Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz’ “Uncomfortable Truth” below.