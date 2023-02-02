Photo: Screenshot of Ace Hood’s “OMG (Freestyle)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Tomorrow (Feb. 3), Ace Hood will officially unleash Body Bag Vol. 6, the next installment of his fan-favorite series that was started nearly a decade ago. As an appetizer before the full drop, the Broward County native shared his brand new “OMG (Freestyle)” earlier today (Feb. 2). In the freshly released clip, he spits some introspective bars over an instrumental of Lil Durk’s 2022 “What Happened To Virgil?” offering:

“Gettin’ older, some of the s**t that I used to be on is no longer winning me over/ People are telling me not to be positive, they considered the culture/ You gotta be hard, you gotta go drill, we in the city of vultures/ From the beginning, you know what I’m on, getting distractions, you know f**k up the zone/ I’m on your a** if you trigger me wrong, still on the run, I’ma finish this strong”

The “Popovitch” rapper’s last project was 2022’s M.I.N.D., which was equipped with 10 introspective tracks and no features. He has since dropped off accompanying cuts like “At War” and “Greatness” featuring Killer Mike. Prior to that was his fifth studio album, Mr. Hood, which was his first official LP release since parting ways with We The Best. The project boasted appearances from Jacquees, Alexdynamix, OZ, and Slim Diesel across 14 songs.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Ace Hood dropped some advice about the importance of owning your art. “To any individual or up-and-coming artists, ownership is key. Anytime we talk about these businesses, I think you always want full creative control and decision-making when it comes to your business and where you can take it. Ownership, again, is a long game. Sometimes, ownership isn’t right now, it isn’t tomorrow, it isn’t a year later,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Ace Hood’s new “OMG (Freestyle)” music video down below.

