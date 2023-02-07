Photo: Cover art for Ace Hood’s ‘Body Bag 6’ mixtape
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

After dropping hints throughout the last couple of weeks, Ace Hood officially made his return over the weekend to drop off Body Bag Vol. 6, the new installment of his fan-favorite series that was started nearly a decade ago. In true mixtape fashion, the offering sees the Broward County native share his take on some of 2022’s most popular instrumentals, including Lil Durk’s 2022 “What Happened To Virgil?” and Future’s “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ.” An early standout from the project is “London (Freestyle),” where Ace lays some bars down over BIA’s J. Cole-assisted hit:

“I’m calm as a river, light as a feather, I’m really the ultimate stepper/ I over-deliver, standing right over the victim, now he gotta pose for the picture/ I’m never at odds, I fear nobody but God, praying my people survive, it’s a jungle outside/ Don’t let the haters collide, I let my money menage, but protect it from predator guys”

The “Popovitch” rapper’s last project was 2022’s M.I.N.D., which was equipped with 10 introspective tracks and no features. He has since dropped off accompanying cuts like “At War” and “Greatness” featuring Killer Mike. Prior to that was Mr. Hood, his first official LP release since parting ways with We The Best. The project boasted appearances from Jacquees, Alexdynamix, OZ, and Slim Diesel across 14 songs.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, Ace dropped some advice about the importance of taking chances in order to gain knowledge. “Understand that there are lessons in every risk. Even though sometimes we can financially lose, we might be able to gain on the mental level. I’m willing to lose a dollar or a few thousand if I’m able to gain something valuable in return,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Ace Hood’s brand new Body Bag 6 mixtape down below.

