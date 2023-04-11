Back in October 2022, Smino unveiled his Luv 4 Rent album. The body of work was equipped with features from J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lucky Daye, Phoelix, Kal Banx, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert, and more across 15 tracks. Preceding the project were a good amount of well-received singles, including “Matinee,” “Louphoria,” and “Modennaminute.”

Yesterday (April 10), the Missouri-bred artist dropped off a brand new performance of “Ole A** Kendrick” from the LP. The freshly shared offering closely follows his bar-heavy “Wyoming (Freestyle)” release from last month. On “Ole A** Kendrick,” he spits some bars about how K. Dot was the soundtrack to many memorable moments in his life:

“Just seen my very favorite b**ch inside my very favorite city, it was very cheeky (I did), there we are inside the car, we gettin’ busy, I was playin’ some old a** Kendrick/ Very entertained, I think her name was Britney, told her I was gon’ call her Lit-ney, said she like smokin’ ’til she dizzy/ Okay, cool, pull out the good medicine, it’s wintertime, wintertime, wintertime in the city let thе heat blast/ Turn up the Ari, cracked it in thе cold, Smino DaVinci, had to make sure she five star me/ I Uber the coochie to Jupiter, Smi-lon Musk”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Smino spent the last few months out on the road with Dreamville mainstay JID for their joint “Luv Is 4Ever Tour.” The journey kicked off on Jan. 22 in Seattle, Washington and wrapped up in Nashville, Tennessee on March 29. The “Wild Irish Roses” singer was also honored by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones last year with his very own Smino Day that will be celebrated in his city each year on Dec. 18.

Be sure to press play on Smino’s brand new performance of “Ole A** Kendrick” down below.