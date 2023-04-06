Photo: Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife have secretly enjoyed expensive gifts at the expense of a GOP megadonor, ProPublica reported.

Today (April 6), the nonprofit newsroom revealed that for over two decades, Clarence and his wife, Ginni Thomas, have accepted luxury trips from conservative businessman Harlan Crow almost yearly.

However, according to the outlet, the couple did not disclose the expenses. In doing so, Clarence may have violated a law requiring justices, judges, and members of Congress to disclose most gifts. He serves as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

In a statement, Crow admitted that he shared his generosity with the judge and his wife over time but said Clarence didn’t ask him to. Instead, Crow stated the trips were “no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends.”

Over their 30-plus-year friendship, Clarence has vacationed on Crow’s superyacht around the globe and has used his Bombardier Global 5000 jet. At one point, Clarence accompanied the Dallas businessman to an exclusive California all-male retreat and Crow’s ranch in East Texas. The report also uncovered that executives of major corporations and leaders of prominent conservative organizations made appearances on trips with Crow and Clarence.

Crow responded, “I am unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case, and I would never invite anyone who I believe had any intention of doing that. These are gatherings of friends.” After learning this information, retired federal judge Nancy Gertner told the newsroom that it was “incomprehensible to [her] that someone would do this.”

Former ethics lawyer Virginia Canter also shared that Clarence “seems to have completely disregarded his higher ethical obligations.” She added, “When a justice’s lifestyle is subsidized by the rich and famous, it corrodes public trust. Quite frankly, it makes my heart sink.”

The investigation into the judge and Crow comes as the nation’s highest court attempts to resist requests for a code of ethics that could address similar instances. Meanwhile, Dick Durbin, the Senate judiciary committee chairman, shared his thoughts on the newsroom report to CNN. He said it was a “call to action” and that “the Senate Judiciary Committee will act.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The DA's office and New York judge involved in Donald Trump's arraignment get extra security after threats

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Christian leaders spiral and claim Donald Trump was indicted for their sins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam reacts to Trump’s arrest years after his call for the then-teen’s execution

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following historic arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty to 34 charges in historic indictment

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Tupac's sister responds to Trump's attorney over "blasphemous" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump switches up legal team before arraignment, will plead not guilty to charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Clarence Thomas
Politics
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The DA's office and New York judge involved in Donald Trump's arraignment get extra security after threats

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Christian leaders spiral and claim Donald Trump was indicted for their sins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam reacts to Trump’s arrest years after his call for the then-teen’s execution

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following historic arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty to 34 charges in historic indictment

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Tupac's sister responds to Trump's attorney over "blasphemous" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump switches up legal team before arraignment, will plead not guilty to charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ is the biopic about sneakers everyone should see!
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

In honor of Women’s History Month, check out these organizations that have made it their ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023
View More