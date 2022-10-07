Lil’ Kim is well-known worldwide for her lyrical flows and amazing fashion eye.

On Thursday (Oct. 6), Vanity Fair reported that the Brooklyn native discussed her new collaboration with Mackage, a luxury outwear brand based in Canada. According to the 48-year-old fashion icon: “It feels right, you know. This brand is growing so quickly now, but it had to come up year by year building its credibility because people genuinely loved the crazy quality, style, and dramatic fit,” she said. “It’s the real deal, and so am I.”

In a press statement, Kim added, “I already had a genuine relationship with Mackage. I love their incredible leathers and puffers. When the team reached out to me to collaborate on launching their first monogram, it just felt true to me. They knew and understood the history of my style and most iconic looks and built campaign looks around that.”

Eran Elfassy, founder and chief creative officer, launched Mackage in 1999. Vanity Fair reports that he chose Kim as the face of the brand’s fall-winter 2022 collection for what she represents in hip-hop since her 1996 debut album, Hard Core.

“There was a synergy culturally and from a nostalgic perspective,” Elfassy said. “Kim has always created iconic, powerful looks, and there is power in the way she represents herself.”

Tanya Golesic, Mackage’s CEO, shared the same sentiments, saying: “Lil’ Kim [is] a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage’s first ever monogram collection. Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the 90s and continue to do so today.”

A high-impact global campaign will be rolled out, with activations in New York, Paris, Toronto, and Seoul, Korea.

You can see Lil’ Kim’s Mackage campaign photos down below:

