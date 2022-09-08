It’s been about a month since Megan Thee Stallion liberated her sophomore LP Traumazine, which consists of 18 songs and additional features from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Future, and more. The well-received album peaked at the number four position on the Billboard 200 thanks to 63,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. One particular standout from Traumazine was the Shawn “Source” Jarrett, Hitmaka, Omar Grand, and Rob Holladay-produced “Plan B,” a hard-hitting number that borrows from Jodeci’s classic “Freek ‘N You (Mr. Dalvin’s Freek Mix).” The nostalgic number allowed Megan to send some serious shots at a former lover:

“Dear f**k n**ga, still can’t believe I used to f**k with ya, poppin’ Plan B’s ’cause I ain’t plan to be stuck with ya, d**n, I see you still kick it with them opp b**ches, I’m the only reason that your goofy a** got b**ches, all them h**s wanna look like me, b**ch most likely, only f**kin’ you just to spite me, but please don’t get it twisted, I ain’t trippin’, I never put my faith in a n**ga, b**ch, I’ma die independent…”

Today (Sept. 9), fans can now enjoy a remix of “Plan B” that boasts an appearance from hip hop legend Lil Kim. As expected, the self-proclaimed Queen Bee effortlessly matches the song’s vibes with some equally venomous bars of her own:

N**ga, you’s a b**ch, your father’s a b**ch, your brother’s a b**ch, keep acting like this and your son gon’ be a b**ch, n**gas think they users, but they useless, yeah, you know the head feel like I’m toothless, he wanna eat the cookie like Lucious, spread my legs open like the Jordan logo, in a leopard skin bikini, got the kitty lookin’ fat, he like, “D**n, what is that?”

Check out Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim’s collaboration below.