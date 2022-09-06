Last month, Megan Thee Stallion liberated her sophomore studio LP Traumazine, an 18-song body of work with additional features from Dua Lipa, Sauce Walka, Future, Lucky Daye, Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, Latto, and more. Today (Sept. 6), the Houston emcee unveils a new visual from the album for “Ungrateful,” a collaboration alongside Key Glock that’s dedicated to anyone unappreciative of the artists’ love and loyalty:

“Whichever b**ch wanna come get it, I got it, I’m givin’ out work, come apply, these b**ches talkin’ that s**t and they sayin’ my name and I can’t keep just lettin’ it fly, they gotta sub, they gotta tweet, they gotta go get they homegirl for me, if I was still doin’ broke s**t with your broke a**, then your broke a** wouldn’t want beef, hey, when I started gettin’ money, I’ma tell you the truth, all the h**s I was hittin’ got they a** cut loose…”

The accompanying clip for “Ungrateful” comes courtesy of Colin Tilley and begins with a lingerie-clad Megan Thee Stallion delivering her rhymes from her bedroom. She eventually makes her way to a funeral before picking up Key Glock, who raps his verse in the midst of heavy rain.

During a recent appearance on REVOLT’s “Caresha Please,” Megan Thee Stallion opened up about Traumazine‘s more emotional subject matter:

“I feel like it’s a softer side. You know, a side that people don’t usually get to see. I feel like we as female artists — especially Black women — we’re so tough all the time. I feel like in our music, we’re going so hard all the time. I feel like it’s been taught to us to not be so vulnerable and open and not to put too many people in our business … I feel like the world needs some of that sometimes.”

Press play on Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock’s “Ungrateful” video below.