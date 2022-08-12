Last night (Aug. 12) was an epic time for Megan Thee Stallion for more reasons than one. Not only did she drop her brand new Tramazine album, she also co-hosted the latest episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The Houston Hottie played “Mad Lib Hip-Hop Karaoke,” helped with the monologue and “Thank You Notes,” co-interviewed guests, and even shared her favorite Texas snack — hot cheetos inside of pickles — with Fallon.

During the one-on-one conversation portion of the episode, Megan spoke about how she felt to be the first female rapper to perform a rap song at the Oscars and also told the story about the day she got signed. Then, they delved into the freshly released Traumazine project.

“This is the longest time I’ve ever taken to record an album,” Megan told Fallon. “I had at least 50 songs that I recorded for this and we only chose 18. It’s hard because as an artist sometimes, the label can try to control you and tell you what to do and they kind of pick your songs for you. But, I made it a point to write all songs that I loved and that meant somehing to me so out of how ever many songs I wrote, all of them feel good to me.”

Traumazine is equipped with 18 records and includes features from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Future, Rico Nasty, and more. Preceding the full release were singles like “Pressurelicious” and “Sweetest Pie.”

Back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion blessed the masses with her debut studio LP Good News, which contained a strong roster of features from names like City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug across 17 tracks. The project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 100,000 first-week album equivalent units sold and also went on to score her a Platinum plaque.

Be sure to press play on Megan Thee Stallion’s brand new appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” down below.