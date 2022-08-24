Back in June, Yung Miami teamed up with REVOLT to release the first-ever episode of her new podcast “Caresha Please.” After shattering viewership records on YouTube and garnering more than one billion online impressions — alongside debut guest Sean “Diddy” Combs — she’s back with all the smoke! The young star will welcome fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion on the all-new “Caresha Please” episode airing tomorrow (Aug. 25).

Today (Aug. 24), Yung Miami hit up Instagram with a quick preview of what fans can expect from the highly anticipated episode. “Y’all ready for this conversation between me & @theestallion. TOMORROW this Thursday 8 p.m. on @REVOLTTV!!!! Meet me in the comments,” the emcee instructed fans.

In the preview, Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion opened up about their sexuality and not feeling the love when they initially met. The two rap stars got super flirty, and Meg declared she would definitely give Miami all a Hottie has to offer between the sheets … if you know what we mean. Watch the spicy clip to see for yourself.

Episode four of the “Caresha Please” podcast featuring Megan Thee Stallion will air tomorrow evening at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel, by downloading the REVOLT app, or on our website here.

Also, if you missed the viral sneak peek featuring Diddy back in June, be sure to tune into that here. The two stars discussed their relationship, the losses they’ve experienced over the years, what they have in store for the future, and much more. You’ll also want to get into episode two featuring Kevin Gates if you missed it — freaky doesn’t begin to describe the viral conversation he had with Yung Miami.