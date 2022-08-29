Pete and Thomas Foundation and Megan Thee Stallion are partnering with The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) for the inaugural “Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour.” The month-long tour was designed for Black girls, young women, and gender-expansive youth, between the ages of 12-24, as a safe space to connect, create and exhale.

Megan shared her joy in being a part of the initiative. “I’m really excited to have The Pete and Thomas Foundation partner with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on this special initiative,” Megan said. “We both share the same goals – to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed, and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”

LaTosha Brown, the founder of Southern Black Girls and co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said they are eager to work with Megan. “We are super excited to partner with The Pete and Thomas Foundation,” Brown said. “Megan is the ultimate Southern Black Girl. She is an entertainer, an artist, and a creative, who masterfully balances being a hot girl, a college girl, and a businesswoman. She certainly embodies the unapologetic spirit of our organization.”

She added, “Our partnership with The Pete and Thomas Foundation adds fuel to the mission of the ‘Joy is our Journey tour,’ which is to connect with Black girls and young women throughout the south and create safe spaces to celebrate unlimited, unabashed Black girl joy. There is so much in store, and we look forward to all the great work we will do together. This just the beginning.”

The month-long caravan started in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 20, and will continue through Elaine, Arkansa (8/27); Little Rock, Arkansa (8/28); Wilcox County, Alabama (9/10); Livingston, Alabama (9/10); Jackson, Mississippi (9/11); Houston, Texas (9/13); and will culminate in Birmingham, Alabama at the 2022 Black Girls Dream Conference, Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17.