By Regina Cho
  /  08.15.2022

Last Friday (Aug. 12), Megan Thee Stallion unleashed her highly anticipated Traumazine album. The body of work is equipped with 18 records and includes features from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Future, Rico Nasty, and more. Preceding the full release were well-received singles like “Pressurelicious” and “Sweetest Pie.”

The Houston Hottie returns today (Aug. 15) to keep the excitement going with the official video for “Her.” Directed by Colin Tilley, the new clip keeps it classy with a black and white theme as Megan shows off her impeccable flow:

Just the other day, I heard a h** say, matter of fact, what could a h** say? With a face like this and a b**ch this paid, sh**, what could a h** say?/ The bag so expensive, my p**sy came with it, body so nice, they be sayin’, ‘Who did it?’/ But everything natural, actual, factual, prissy in the streets, but I f**k like an animal/ All you h**s know who the f**k I am, from your boyfriend down to my Instagram

To all them busted-a** h**s that you kiki with, I bet your jaw drop if you ever see me, b**ch, I’m her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her, she, she, she, she, she, she, she

Back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion blessed the masses with her debut studio LP Good News, which contained a strong roster of features from names like City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug across 17 tracks. The project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 100,000 first-week album equivalent units sold and also went on to score her a Platinum plaque.

Be sure to press play on Megan Thee Stallion’s brand new music video for “Her” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cordae releases new "So With That" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.15.2022

Check out Ice Spice's new visual for "Munch (Feelin' U)"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.15.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Megan Thee Stallion
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cordae releases new "So With That" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.15.2022

Check out Ice Spice's new visual for "Munch (Feelin' U)"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.15.2022
View More

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more

In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
News

Megan Thee Stallion responds to Dwayne Johnson saying he would be her pet

Megan Thee Stallion and her dogs are very famous.
By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
  /  08.12.2022
View More