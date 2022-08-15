Last Friday (Aug. 12), Megan Thee Stallion unleashed her highly anticipated Traumazine album. The body of work is equipped with 18 records and includes features from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Future, Rico Nasty, and more. Preceding the full release were well-received singles like “Pressurelicious” and “Sweetest Pie.”

The Houston Hottie returns today (Aug. 15) to keep the excitement going with the official video for “Her.” Directed by Colin Tilley, the new clip keeps it classy with a black and white theme as Megan shows off her impeccable flow:

Just the other day, I heard a h** say, matter of fact, what could a h** say? With a face like this and a b**ch this paid, sh**, what could a h** say?/ The bag so expensive, my p**sy came with it, body so nice, they be sayin’, ‘Who did it?’/ But everything natural, actual, factual, prissy in the streets, but I f**k like an animal/ All you h**s know who the f**k I am, from your boyfriend down to my Instagram

To all them busted-a** h**s that you kiki with, I bet your jaw drop if you ever see me, b**ch, I’m her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her, she, she, she, she, she, she, she

Back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion blessed the masses with her debut studio LP Good News, which contained a strong roster of features from names like City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug across 17 tracks. The project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 100,000 first-week album equivalent units sold and also went on to score her a Platinum plaque.

Be sure to press play on Megan Thee Stallion’s brand new music video for “Her” down below.