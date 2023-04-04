On Monday (April 3), Kiana Ledé premiered her new single “Jealous,” a VRon-produced offering that features R&B peer Ella Mai. As the title suggests, the track sees both artists coming clean about their insecurities in regard to a non-monogamous relationship.

“See how all them girls look at you, but I carry your name for ya, so every time they see me, they gon’ see you, I ain’t gon’ tell you to drop them other women, but drop them other women, I never been jealous, but, right now, I’m jealous, but so damn invested, I ain’t gon’ tell you to make a commitment, should know what you’re missing, the rest ain’t my business, but right now, I’m jealous…”

Back in 2020, Ledé unveiled her debut studio LP, KIKI, a 17-song body of work with contributions from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, 6LACK, Moneybagg Yo, BIA, Col3trane, and Arin Ray. Months after its initial release, fans would receive a deluxe edition of KIKI with seven additional cuts and collaborations alongside Ant Clemons, Jacquees, and Gary Clark, Jr.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Ledé opened up about creating music and building her career since she was a child.

“I’m still young, so it’s a lot of learning and a lot of opinions,” she said. “When you have a big management team, myself, my producers, and a label, there’s so many people who are so involved — which is such a blessing. I really feel so lucky that everyone gives a f**k, but it’s also very scary because I have to sift through everything… It’s a little easier to sift through now. I’m stubborn, but in the best way possible when it comes to my career.”

Press play on Kiana Ledé and Ella Mai’s “Jealous” below. If you missed it, you can check out Ledé’s January mixtape, titled Unfinished, here.