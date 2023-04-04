Photo: Cover art from Kiana Ledé and Ella Mai’s “Jealous” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

On Monday (April 3), Kiana Ledé premiered her new single “Jealous,” a VRon-produced offering that features R&B peer Ella Mai. As the title suggests, the track sees both artists coming clean about their insecurities in regard to a non-monogamous relationship.

“See how all them girls look at you, but I carry your name for ya, so every time they see me, they gon’ see you, I ain’t gon’ tell you to drop them other women, but drop them other women, I never been jealous, but, right now, I’m jealous, but so damn invested, I ain’t gon’ tell you to make a commitment, should know what you’re missing, the rest ain’t my business, but right now, I’m jealous…”

Back in 2020, Ledé unveiled her debut studio LP, KIKI, a 17-song body of work with contributions from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, 6LACK, Moneybagg Yo, BIA, Col3trane, and Arin Ray. Months after its initial release, fans would receive a deluxe edition of KIKI with seven additional cuts and collaborations alongside Ant Clemons, Jacquees, and Gary Clark, Jr.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Ledé opened up about creating music and building her career since she was a child.

“I’m still young, so it’s a lot of learning and a lot of opinions,” she said. “When you have a big management team, myself, my producers, and a label, there’s so many people who are so involved — which is such a blessing. I really feel so lucky that everyone gives a f**k, but it’s also very scary because I have to sift through everything… It’s a little easier to sift through now. I’m stubborn, but in the best way possible when it comes to my career.”

Press play on Kiana Ledé and Ella Mai’s “Jealous” below. If you missed it, you can check out Ledé’s January mixtape, titled Unfinished, here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey tells Twitter that her dream role is to star in a 'Bodyguard' remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Ray J is a firm believer that there are many different paths to success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.04.2023

Cordae and Fabolous join Eric Bellinger for new “Curious” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Summer Walker reveals new music is coming as she delivers R&B to Dreamville festivalgoers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Jozzy says working with Diddy and Love Records is like being with family

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Usher has Dreamville Festival attendees in their feelings after teasing Beyoncé as his special guest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ella Mai
Kiana Lede
R&B
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey tells Twitter that her dream role is to star in a 'Bodyguard' remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Ray J is a firm believer that there are many different paths to success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.04.2023

Cordae and Fabolous join Eric Bellinger for new “Curious” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Summer Walker reveals new music is coming as she delivers R&B to Dreamville festivalgoers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Jozzy says working with Diddy and Love Records is like being with family

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Usher has Dreamville Festival attendees in their feelings after teasing Beyoncé as his special guest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
News

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

Unconfirmed reports of Houston rapper BTB Savage being shot and killed are circulating online.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023
News

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

The show was made in partnership with X’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
New Music

REVOLT Premiere: Gucci Mane returns with "06 Gucci" video featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby

The track pays homage to his mid-2ooos era.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023
View More