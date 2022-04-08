Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs” introduced the singer to many of her new fans, but longtime supporters know she’s been in the industry for quite some time. Enamored with the talent displayed in the earlier days of her career, she was contacted by a young Drake, who she eventually ghosted on account of her ex-boyfriend’s jealousy.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday (April 7), the songwriter shared a video featuring a short paragraph detailing the time she ghosted Drizzy. “That one time in 2008 I missed out on a Drake feature because my bf at the time found out he was pulling up to the studio and flew into a jealous rage so I chickened out and quit responding to his texts,” she wrote.

As revealed in a previous interview, Drake got in touch with Long after coming across her cover of his 2009 single. “I recorded a cover of ‘Best I Ever Had’ where I played it on guitar, sang it instead of rapped it,” she told Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden. “That went viral so much that Drake reached out to me, and he was like, ‘Yo, I love what you did with the song.’ He gave me his number, we’re talking.”

“Mind you, I’m just out of high school. And I was watching him on “Degrassi” when I was in middle school and high school. So I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is Aubrey Graham. This is amazing! Wheelchair Jimmy,'” Long recalled.

“I remember talking to him back then, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m an actor. I’m trying to get into music. I did this mixtape for Valentine’s Day. Didn’t really take it serious. People love it. I’m singing. Lil Wayne wants to sign me.’”

As fans know, the 6 God went on to sign Weezy’s Young Money and is now one of the biggest hip hop artists in the industry. As for Long, she has risen into mainstream awareness, recently landing her a deal with Def Jam.

“It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to bring my gifts to the world,” she said in a statement. “This alignment with Tunji and Def Jam for a global takeover is a literal dream come true.”

See Muni Long’s post below.