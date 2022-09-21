Photo: “Irresponsible” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.21.2022

Last week, Kiana Ledé made her return with her brand new single, “Irresponsible.” Today (Sept. 21) the Arizona-bred songstress circled back to share the official accompanying video. Directed by Michelle Parker, the new offering is a visual representation of a relationship that is slowly fading away over time. On the track, Ledé sings over some co-production by Cardiak and WU10:

I dove in blind, took a chance on us (Us), gave my trust (Trust), so in love (Love) and it’s difficult for me to open up/ You were someone I thought was careful with me, instead you left me in pieces (Ah-ah-ah)/ If this ain’t where you wanted to be, you should’ve at least manned up and just let me be oh, so irresponsible/ Making me fall, fall head first for you, you let me set my feelings on the loose/ Knowing deep down you wouldn’t follow through

Back in March, Ledé revealed her I Am Woman EP, a four-track project that included features from fellow R&B favorites Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye. Outside of her own releases, the “Mad At Me” singer delivered several assists on recent tracks like “Give Me Up” by Emotional Oranges, “Be Quiet” by Tone Stith, and “Contagious” with SAFE, the last of which landed on Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album.

Prior to that, Ledé made her official debut with KIKI back in 2020. That project boasted guest appearances from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, 6lack, Moneybagg Yo, BIA, Arin Ray, and Col3trane across 17 songs. Several months later, she provided KIKI’s official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new features from Jacquees, Gary Clark Jr., and Ant Clemons.

Be sure to press play on Kiana Ledé’s brand new “Irresponsible” music video down below.

