Just in time for International Women’s Day, Kiana Ledé has revealed her I Am Woman EP. The four-track project may look familiar to many, as the songs are her fan-favorite cuts repackaged into a new offering that will push them into their much-deserved spotlight once again. Included in the EP are features from fellow R&B favorites Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye, and on the Lennox-assisted “Chocolate” track, the two open up the project with lyrics dedicated to their perfect match:

I need a sweet escape, compliments to your mother, know how to treat a good woman/ My holiday you changed up the weather, makin’ everything better, my warm embrace/ My cup of holy, lovin’ the way you hold me, it’s safe to say, that I could do this every day

So chocolate, craving it, so amazing like it ain’t real, mmm, so unassuming, you got me losing it/ It ain’t fair, no, don’t know how to say what it feels like/ All I know is it rains when it feels right, so chocolate, craving it

Back in 2021, Kiana Ledé gave out some dope assists, including “Count Me In (Remix)” alongside THEY., Kitty Cash’s “Just Fine,” and Queen Naija’s “I’m Her.” She also landed on the recent Femme It Forward’s Big Femme Energy Volume 1. on the song “Cut Em Off.” She grabbed a major personal win when she made her “dream collaboration” a reality with “Ur Best Friend” featuring Kehlani. The collab arrived with a storyline-driven music video as well that was co-directed by Kehlani.

In 2020, she shared her debut album KIKI, and within a few weeks she would circle back within the next few months to follow up with a deluxe version. The album added on seven additional tracks, boosting her total features roster to boast talented names like Ari Lennox, Ant Clemons, Jacquees, Lucky Daye, and more.

Be sure to press play on Kiana’s new I Am Woman EP down below.