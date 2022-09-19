“If you are waiting to hear me talk my s**t on my exes, know the wait is almost over,” Kiana Ledé wrote on Instagram last week. As promised, the songstress made her official return over the weekend with “Irresponsible,” her brand new single produced by Cardiak and WU10. On the track, Ledé sings about falling in love too fast without noticing some red flags:

I dove in blind, took a chance on us (Us), gave my trust (Trust), so in love (Love) and it’s difficult for me to open up/ You were someone I thought was careful with me, instead you left me in pieces (Ah-ah-ah)/ If this ain’t where you wanted to be, you should’ve at least manned up and just let me be oh, so irresponsible/ Making me fall, fall head first for you, you let me set my feelings on the loose/ Knowing deep down you wouldn’t follow through

Back in March, Ledé revealed her I Am Woman EP, a four-track project that included features from fellow R&B favorites Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye. Outside of her own releases, the “Mad At Me” singer delivered several dope assists on recent tracks like “Give Me Up” by Emotional Oranges, “Be Quiet” by Tone Stith, and “Contagious” with SAFE, the last of which appeared on Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album.

Ledé shared her official debut album, KIKI, back in 2020. That project boasted guest appearances from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, 6lack, Moneybagg Yo, BIA, Arin Ray, and Col3trane across 17 songs. Several months later, she provided KIKI’s official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new features from Jacquees, Gary Clark Jr., and Ant Clemons.

Be sure to press play on “Irresponsible” by Kiana Ledé down below.