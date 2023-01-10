This past Saturday (Jan. 7), Kiana Ledé shared her Unfinished mixtape, a short collection of raw and incomplete offerings that are only available on YouTube and SoundCloud for now. Four out of the five total tracks are produced by Boston and Pat, with the remaining one boasting production by Ledé herself. The offering is named “Azuma’s Interlude” and is dedicated to her close friend who passed away last year. On the song, she sings about how she still feels his presence around her:

“When I wear your sweater, it feels like you’re hugging me, making me feel better, keeping me company/ When I see your picture on my wall every morning, love, it’s the first thing that I see, it ain’t even like it’s a memory/ ‘Cause it’s real to me, yeah, it’s real to me, it’s real to me/ I can hear you saying every word that you think with no spaces/ I really hate that I’m breathing without you here, without you, now it’s real to me”

Upon the project’s release, the Arizona-born singer shared some words in honor of her late friend. “Azuma always LIVED. Actually lived,” she wrote on Instagram. “He prioritized things that made him feel good. Adventure and bein’ active, spending time with people that had a positive impact on his life and always pushin’ them to be their best, constantly learnin’ about the world and people… I’m determined to live like Azuma until I see him again.”

Ledé made her official debut with KIKI back in 2020. That project boasted guest appearances from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, 6lack, Moneybagg Yo, BIA, Arin Ray, and Col3trane across 17 songs. Several months later, she provided its official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new features from Jacquees, Gary Clark Jr., and Ant Clemons.

Be sure to press play on Kiana Ledé’s new Unfinished mixtape down below.