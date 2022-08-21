On Friday (Aug. 19), Netflix announced that they have collaborated with the International Olympic Committee on The Redeem Team, a documentary on the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team. The project is executive produced by NBA stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade and set to premiere on Oct. 7.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates,” Wade said in a statement. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

Kobe Bryant was captain of the 2008 team that included Wade, James, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. The team, whose nickname referenced the fabled 1992 “Dream Team,” beat Spain in the gold-medal game. With never-before-seen Olympic footage and interviews from the players and coach Mike Krzyzewski, the documentary portrays the team’s bid for gold in the Beijing games after a disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

“The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about,” said Olympic Channel general manager Mark Parkman in a statement. “This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports.”

The Redeem Team is directed by Jon Weinbach, a producer on Netflix’s 2020 documentary series on Michael Jordan‘s final season with the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance.” It is produced by Greg Groggel and Diego Hurtado De Mendoza. The executive producer credits are also shared by Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Weinbach, Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne, Yiannis Exarchos, James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.