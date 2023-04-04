Photo: Screenshot from Mozzy’s “FREE ALL THE LIFERS” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Despite his current legal issues, Mozzy isn’t letting the music stop. On Monday (April 3), fans were able to check out a new single titled “FREE ALL THE LIFERS,” a Dave-O and Jay P Bangz-produced effort that reminds listeners just how good the Sacramento talent is when it comes to vivid rhymes about street life.

“Overachieving, I really come from the bottom, before I put on this Rollie, I really put on my partners, love that n**ga Parker, forever, that’s on my mama, first he gave me the Sig, then he gave me the choppa, roundtable meetin’, politics and lasagna, or the truffle ravioli wit’ the lobster, you ain’t activated, you actin’, you need a Oscar, gang psychologically ill, n**gas is stalkers, I been schemin’ ever since the day we lost him, while on your beanie ever since the day you crossed us…”

“FREE ALL THE LIFERS” comes with a matching visual that begins with a message from Mozzy about his incarceration. “I’m finna turn myself in for a couple of days. I’ll be right back, n**ga, faster than you can say ‘Free Mozzy,'” he declares while sitting shotgun in a car. Viewers can then catch the “Mandated” rapper at different locations with his crew.

Back in July of 2022, Mozzy connected with his Collective Music Group family for the compilation Gangsta Art. A week later, he blessed the masses with Survivor’s Guilt, a 15-song effort with assists from EST Gee, Shordie Shordie, YG, Blxst, 42 Dugg, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and more. Before that month came to an end, he turned himself in to authorities to begin his year-long sentence for a federal gun charge.

Press play on “FREE ALL THE LIFERS” below. The track will appear on Mozzy‘s KOLLECT KALL EP, which makes landfall this Friday (April 7).

Juicy J unleashes new 'Mental Trillness' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

G Perico declares "No Do Overs" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Rowdy Rebel brings the energy in new "Whamm" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Tour Tales | Lute explains how anxiety enhanced his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.04.2023

Houston barber arrested for allegedly posing as cop to see Megan Thee Stallion perform

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jermaine Dupri and CurrenSy unveil 'For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Tyler, The Creator heads to Switzerland in new "HOT WIND BLOWS" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Cordae and Fabolous join Eric Bellinger for new “Curious” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Cardi B to headline HOT 97's 2023 Summer Jam

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Maino recruits Jim Jones for "Pressure"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

EST Gee unveils latest visual for "DROP TOP"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Wayne drops new career-spanning 'I Am Music' compilation

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023
