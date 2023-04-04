Despite his current legal issues, Mozzy isn’t letting the music stop. On Monday (April 3), fans were able to check out a new single titled “FREE ALL THE LIFERS,” a Dave-O and Jay P Bangz-produced effort that reminds listeners just how good the Sacramento talent is when it comes to vivid rhymes about street life.

“Overachieving, I really come from the bottom, before I put on this Rollie, I really put on my partners, love that n**ga Parker, forever, that’s on my mama, first he gave me the Sig, then he gave me the choppa, roundtable meetin’, politics and lasagna, or the truffle ravioli wit’ the lobster, you ain’t activated, you actin’, you need a Oscar, gang psychologically ill, n**gas is stalkers, I been schemin’ ever since the day we lost him, while on your beanie ever since the day you crossed us…”

“FREE ALL THE LIFERS” comes with a matching visual that begins with a message from Mozzy about his incarceration. “I’m finna turn myself in for a couple of days. I’ll be right back, n**ga, faster than you can say ‘Free Mozzy,'” he declares while sitting shotgun in a car. Viewers can then catch the “Mandated” rapper at different locations with his crew.

Back in July of 2022, Mozzy connected with his Collective Music Group family for the compilation Gangsta Art. A week later, he blessed the masses with Survivor’s Guilt, a 15-song effort with assists from EST Gee, Shordie Shordie, YG, Blxst, 42 Dugg, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and more. Before that month came to an end, he turned himself in to authorities to begin his year-long sentence for a federal gun charge.

Press play on “FREE ALL THE LIFERS” below. The track will appear on Mozzy‘s KOLLECT KALL EP, which makes landfall this Friday (April 7).