When you think of west coast rap today, there are a plethora of rappers who come to mind first. Out of that bunch, Mozzy’s name will be near the forefront of that list more times than not. The Sacramento lyricist has continuously proven himself of being worthy enough through the years and he gets better with time. Moreover, we all know how big of a mastermind Yo Gotti is — and for him to see something special in Mozzy and sign him to the CMG family last year, speaks volumes. Since joining forces with what many fans would call the “Rap Avengers,” many wondered how his first solo project under the CMG imprint. Today (July 22) Mozzy unleashes his seventh studio album Survivor’s Guilt.

Mozzy dropping tonight. I’m locked in on that one — Jeffrey Leandre (@Leandre_way) July 21, 2022

Mozzy is a true definition of an individual who rose from the trenches, someone who came from nothing, sacrificed, and worked his ass off to get to where he is today. The CMG rapper has remained authentic, compassionate, humble, and full of love since day one. Boasting a loyal fanbase that could probably recite every lyrics of his to every song (old or new), it’s Mozzy’s distinct raspy voice, infectious flow, hard-hitting bars, vivid storytelling, and the fact that he wears his heart on his sleeve with each release that goes unnoticed.

This isn’t just turn up music to bump in the clubs or function, Mozzy spits that real and effortlessly reels in listeners to also engage, share, and confide in those same sentiments. With endless accolades under his belt so far, and even greater bodies of work, Survivor’s Guilt is hopefully the project you hear that makes you want to finally tap in (if you have been out of the loop).

Check out the LP now and let us know your thoughts.