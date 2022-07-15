Today (July 15), Mozzy makes his return with a brand new single, “Open Arms.” The track arrives with a music video directed by Suj and Seth Stern that shows the raw realities of growing up under certain circumstances. On the track, Mozzy speaks on moving with no judgement and being welcomed with open arms:

The streets welcomed with me open arms but it ain’t offer us nothin’, except these broken hearts/ We grew up together ’til n***as grown apart, then reunite in they prisons soon as they open yard (Uh)/ Dope fiend rentals turn into stolen cars, blood that was supposed to be lacin’ us tryna overcharge/ Did a year and left lil’ bro in charge, double back and now he more in charge

We ain’t pourin’ par, I’m in a Lamb’ like it’s my only car, I’m showin’ bars and throwin’ bars, stichin’ up this open heart/ He took his time and they make no remarks, forever schemin’, I have no regards/ No judgement, you took me in with open arms, with open arms

The Oak Park star shared his solo effort Untreated Trauma back in September. Prior to that was was Kommunity Service in collaboration with YG, which was led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park” and includes contributions from names like Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. On the visual front, we’ve been able to enjoy clips like “Gangsta,” “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Mad” featuring Young M.A, and “Dangerous” featuring G Herbo.

Mozzy has also appeared in plenty of collaborative tracks recently as well, including cuts like “What They Want (Remix)” by Azjah, “Tell The Truth” by Shordie Shordie, and “Flowers Now” by J Stone.

Be sure to press play on Mozzy’s brand new music video for “Open Arms” down below.