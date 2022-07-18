This Friday (July 22), Mozzy will unleash his forthcoming album, Survivor’s Guilt. As a final offering before the full project is revealed, the California-bred spitter shares his brand new video for “In My Face.” Equipped with guest verses from YG, 2 Chainz, and Saweetie, the freshly released visual shows fans what goes down during an epic house party. On the song, Mozzy glides over some production courtesy of Mustard:

Girl, put it in my face, put in my face, put in my face, put it, girl, put it in my face/ I be gettin’ love from the groupies (From the groupies) Andrea she a ho, homie, why you eat her coochie? (Yeah)/ Whoever did your frontal hella boosie but you thicker than a motherfucka, I’m tryna shoot a movie (Yeah)/ Ling-Ling throwin’ us the sushi (Throwin’ us the sushi)

All these cubes on me got your fooly actin’ bougie (Got your fooly actin’ bougie), hey, why you give your goodies to a goofy (Huh?)/ When you killin’ all these bitches that be payin’ for they booty? (Huh, huh, huh), yeah, FaceTime me with no panties on (With no panties on)

The Oak Park star shared his solo effort Untreated Trauma back in September. Prior to that was Kommunity Service in collaboration with YG. That project was led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park” and includes contributions from names like Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. On the visual front, we’ve been able to enjoy clips like “Gangsta,” “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Mad” featuring Young M.A, and “Dangerous” featuring G Herbo.

Mozzy has also appeared in plenty of collaborative tracks recently as well, including cuts like “What They Want (Remix)” by Azjah, “Tell The Truth” by Shordie Shordie, and “Flowers Now” by J Stone.

Be sure to press play on Mozzy’s brand new music video for “In My Face” featuring YG, 2 Chainz, and Saweetie down below.