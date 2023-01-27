Last year, Mozzy unveiled his latest project, Survivor’s Guilt, a 15-track album with features from names like 2 Chainz, Saweetie, YG, Blxst, Shordie Shordie, EST Gee, and many others. Since its release, he has blessed fans with visuals for “If You Love Me,” “In My Face,” “Open Arms,” “Lurkin,’” and “Tell The Truth.”

Today (Jan. 27), the California-raised emcee returns with his official follow-up, a brand new track and visual titled “Every Night.” Equipped with an assist from Baby Money, the freshly released clip follows Mozzy and his crew as they get together in the studio and get to work. On the track, he raps about his lifestyle of getting money and elevating:

“Every night, it’s gun shots and you’ll get popped if, it’s gun shots and you’ll get popped if/ Play it right, our way of life, she call me over just to lay the pipe/ I just want the chicken, never tamper with her sushi, blew a 30 ball at Bloomies, n***a use to shop at Zumiez (Yeah)/ Searchin’ through my doobies, told her roll up somethin’, keep her out my business, though, ’cause she be talkin’ loosely/ Motion picture perfect, got ’em twerkin’, it’s a movie (‘Ight)”

Prior to Survivor’s Guilt, the Oak Park star shared his solo effort Untreated Trauma back in September. Leading up to that was Kommunity Service, a joint project with YG that included contributions from Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, and more. In terms of visuals, fans have been able to enjoy clips like “Gangsta,” “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Mad” featuring Young M.A, and “Dangerous” featuring G Herbo.

Be sure to press play on Mozzy’s brand new “Every Night” music video featuring Baby Money down below.