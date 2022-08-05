By Regina Cho
  /  08.05.2022

Last month, Mozzy unveiled his latest project, Survivor’s Guilt. The 15-track album taps in with a slew of impressive features from names like 2 Chainz, Saweetie, YG, Blxst, Shordie Shordie, EST Gee, and many others. Since its release, he has blessed fans with visuals for “If You Love Me,” “In My Face,” “Open Arms,” “Lurkin,'” and “Tell The Truth.”

Today (Aug. 5), Mozzy returns to present another video from the project, this time for “Murder On My Mind.” On the introspective track, he reflects honestly about navigating past choices, sleepless nights, and forgiveness:

Betrayal, hurt, it’s temporary, I outgrew the pain, if you weren’t forced to throw up fourth then it ain’t bool to bang/ That’s what I tell the youth, since I was told to tell the truth, convert top ramen into pasta in that cell for two/ Yeah, salute my mama she been clean for years (Huh), just got off the phone with my uncle, s**t, I ain’t seen in years (Huh)

Only called to ask for some chicken but we gon’ leave it there (On God), only pray to ask for forgiveness ’cause I been squeezing flare/ Hope I never see the tear, killers don’t believe in tears, gotta keep that pepper, known for steppin’

Prior to this, the Oak Park star shared his solo effort Untreated Trauma back in September. Before that was Kommunity Service, a joint project with YG that included contributions from names like Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, and more. In terms of visuals, we’ve been able to enjoy clips like “Gangsta,” “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Mad” featuring Young M.A, and “Dangerous” featuring G Herbo.

Be sure to press play on Mozzy’s brand new “Murder On My Mind” music video down below.

