Over the weekend, Mozzy unveiled his latest project, Survivor’s Guilt. The 15-track album taps in with a slew of impressive features from names like 2 Chainz, Saweetie, YG, Blxst, Shordie Shorde, EST Gee, and many others. To celebrate the release, Mozzy shared his brand new music video for “If You Love Me.” The freshly released visual is directed by Seth Stern and Suj and takes viewers through the realities of losing a loved one. While attending a funeral, Mozzy delivers his hard-hitting verse:

I’ma feed you to the wolves for crossin’ gang (Yeah), couldn’t believe you switched up on me, lost me when you changed (Yeah)/ Picked up everytime when n***as called for some change (On Blood) make sure that you was platinum, when I needed y’all what happened?/ Funk within the inner circle, all this shit is backwards (Huh)

But throw a rock at Mozzy and you know what happens after (Mozz’) ain’t tell me ’bout no funk, n***as preachin’ to the pastor/ Only problem I be havin’ is gettin’ it done faster (Mozz’), n***as know what’s brackin’, I’ma blap with no assistance (Mozz’)/ Love and loyalty is not the same, know the difference I’ma go the distance, we don’t calculate intentions (What you mean?)

Prior to this, the Oak Park star shared his solo effort Untreated Trauma back in September. Before that was Kommunity Service, a joint project with YG that included contributions from names like Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, and more. In terms of visuals, we’ve been able to enjoy clips like “Gangsta,” “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Mad” featuring Young M.A, and “Dangerous” featuring G Herbo.

Be sure to press play on Mozzy’s “If You Love Me” music video down below.