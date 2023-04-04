Yesterday (April 3), First Lady Jill Biden revealed she wants to invite the Louisiana State University and The University of Iowa’s women’s basketball teams to the White House, and Twitter erupted.

On Sunday (April 2), LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 for their first NCAA national championship in the program’s history. And Biden was in attendance at the game.

The next day, Biden spoke at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver and offered LSU, the national champs, and Iowa, the runner-ups, an opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. as previously reported.

However, two LSU players declined the trip after they took issue with her extended offer to Iowa, but they weren’t alone.

Jill Biden thinks the losing team should get invited to the WH Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/z1Ogymz7Bg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 4, 2023

One of the many other people to respond was Shannon Sharpe on his show “Undisputed” with co-host Skip Bayless. During the live broadcast, Sharpe said:

“What is this about? Now because the young ladies that won look like me and the people that lost look like [Biden], now we’re going to invite the runner-up… Never in history, Skip. That’s part of winning a national championship. Guess what, Skip? We get invited to the White House. The losers don’t get anything. This is not a participation award. And that’s what watered down sports in America.”

He continued, “Come on, Dr. Biden. You know better than this… I just want [Biden] to tell me why she wants to invite Iowa. In all the runner-ups in history, [a team] has never been invited. So, what makes Iowa so unique? What makes them so different? Is it because they’re the little darlings, and they look like you? I’m just saying the optics look really bad.”

Unc Shannon sharpe sounds off on Jill Biden & said she needs to sit down after she said she wanted both Iowa & LSU to go to the White House pic.twitter.com/e28xlZf4LL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 4, 2023

But Sharpe wasn’t alone in his stance. The Atlantic‘s Jemele Hill also posed a question on Twitter. “Do you think LSU would have been invited to the White House if Iowa beat them?” she asked. “Here’s a hint: NO.”

Do you think LSU would have been invited to the White House if Iowa beat them? Here’s a hint: NO. https://t.co/m3H8BVd0lf — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 3, 2023

Biden has not yet responded to LSU players declining the White House visit. Check out more of Twitter users’ reactions to the first lady offering LSU and Iowa a visit below:

I'm gonna need Jill Biden to realize she insulted the LSU women's team. This shit happens to Black folks all the time. Someone Black gets valedictorian and they 'all of a sudden' rework the numbers so there is a co-valedictorian Stop doing this shit! pic.twitter.com/BtDv00Nujc — Leaundra Ross 💙💚🏈⚾️ (@LeaundraRoss) April 4, 2023

If Iowa had won, you think the Bidens would be inviting LSU? Of course not… Whiteness is a helluva drug! https://t.co/6GQV8ZDnGl — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 4, 2023

Jill Biden wanting to invite Iowa to the White House is giving “we can’t let these Black girls FULLYA celebrate their accomplishments without the acknowledgment of White mediocrity and salty white tears” — Elegant-n-Raunchy 💛✨ (@jadorejontele) April 4, 2023

Somebody please advise Jill Biden. This ain’t the move. https://t.co/NGzV6otkKC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 3, 2023

If I were the LSU team, I would decline her invitation. I am sick of the double standards in America. Let Jill Biden celebrate with the losers. https://t.co/JZq9UMxeYr — Nas (@nasescobar316) April 4, 2023

If I’m LSU I wouldn’t even attend the White House after that decision by Jill Biden. Champions get the visit always. You don’t invite the runner up just because you feel bad for them and hate that a majority black women’s team is standing on top of the mountain and displayed true… — Cecil Williams (@cwillpoetry) April 3, 2023

Jill Biden inviting both LSU and Iowa to the White House is beyond bullshit. Black women can never have shit. — Honey 🍯✨ (@_LouddChickkk) April 3, 2023

If Iowa would’ve won, Jill Biden would not even have considered inviting LSU to the goddamn White House. Come on now — 🤌🏾 Imani Gandy didn’t pay for this👉🏾 (@AngryBlackLady) April 4, 2023

It's disrespectful as hell for Jill Biden to invite a losing team to share spotlight they didn't earn with Angel Reese and LSU, who did earn theirs. How DaFUQ you gonna culturally appropriate a clear victory? That's y'all's "allies" though. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) April 4, 2023