“REVOLT Black News Weekly” is making sure no one forgets what happened to Shanquella Robinson and that justice if finally served. On Friday (March 31), the latest episode of “RBN” continued to shed light on the North Carolina native who died while vacationing in Mexico with associates. Other topics that were featured in the episode, titled “Shanquella Robinson: What really happened?” and led by global news anchor Mara S. Campo, included an alleged modern lynching in Mississippi, a debate about physically disciplining children, an illuminating chat with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Jozzy, and more.

Recently released documents revealed more information about the circumstances surrounding Robinson’s death. The biggest question, though, is why has no one been arrested yet?

Eating dinner made by a private chef, everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves in a video Robinson posted to Instagram the night before the beating that would lead to her untimely death. The guest registry identified those in attendance, including Robinson; Daejhanae Jackson, 26; Nazeer Wiggins, 25; Alysse Hyatt, 28; Wenter Donovan, 24; Malik Dyer, 26; and Khalil Cooke, 25.

According to Mexican authorities, Jackson is the woman in the viral video seen delivering a brutal beating to Robinson. She punches and kicks the young woman in the clip, which was shot in a villa in Cabo San Lucas. It was Jackson who told the hotel concierge that she thought Robinson was suffering from alcohol poisoning the same afternoon. But since the assault occurred in the morning, it means Robinson may have been dead for hours by then. Soon after, the group asked for a ride to dinner, but instead they cut their vacation short, got dropped off at an airport and left the country.

Robinson’s family said it was actually Cooke who invited her on the trip and that he also told the family she died because of alcohol poisoning, which has since been proven false. Yet, no arrests have been made. “[Mexico] requested extradition,” said Dr. Don Corbett, a law professor at North Carolina Central University. “They have also, from what I understand from the family, they’ve also said that if the United States wants to take jurisdiction of the matter, that it can. None of those things have happened just yet.”

Jackson could be prosecuted locally since the law says a U.S. citizen can be charged for killing a fellow citizen even if it happens outside the nation. The White House has confirmed they are on the case, but Robinson’s family maintains they’ve been kept in the dark. As for the FBI in Charlotte, it has stated the case is “ongoing.” “We get more upset when the police kill us than we do when it’s a Black on Black crime, and that’s just a matter of fact,” said journalist Jasmyne Cannick. Nevertheless, Robinson’s family and friends have continued to apply pressure the best they can despite the apparent lack of outrage within the Black community.

Another story that needs more national recognition is the mysterious death in Mississippi of Rasheem Carter, 25, whose dismembered body was found in the woods shortly after he said he was being stalked by racist white men in trucks. The local police were quick to say no foul play was involved, but his family is painting a different picture.

It was in October 2022 that Carter went missing in rural Mississippi after reportedly telling the Taylorsville Police Department twice that he was being hunted by white men in pickup trucks. He would never be seen alive again. According to his family, Carter went to the police for help, who was not forthcoming despite his claims of harassment. Carter then disappeared, and after an extensive search, his remains were found in the woods about a month later.

“His limbs were disconnected, his spinal cord was found in a separate area from his skull,” said coroner Kendrick McDonald, who stated foul play is more likely, though wild animals could have been involved. “His legs [have] not been found. Only a small portion of Mr. Carter’s body has been [found] up to this very point,” McDonald added.

The sheriff initially said there was no reason to suspect foul play, but has since stated murder has not been ruled out. It’s also worth noting that the area around Taylorsville has been a hotbed for white supremacy. The family continues to press for answers and has also hired civil right attorney Ben Crump while urging the Department of Justice to investigate.

Other updates on “RBN” included the killing of Tyre Nichols, with four of the five Memphis police officers arrested for his death being decertified as policemen. Another officer involved in the incident retired with full benefits the day before he was supposed to be fired.

A better side of Memphis was also featured with a profile on Jozzy, the first artist signed to Diddy’s new Love Records. The R&B artist and LGBTQ+ community member spoke about being unapologetically herself and knowing who she is as an artist. “That’s really a mentor,” said Jozzy of linking with Diddy and Love Records. “I know Puff’s kids. I be at his house. That’s what you get — it’s like a family. I can talk to Puff about anything. That’s really my guy. Love Records is a partnership as well.”

After getting props for her songwriting (Beyoncé, Chris Brown), she stepped out front with her 2023 EP, Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas. “Terms kind of lock us in,” said the proud Memphis native matter-of-factly. “Gay, straight, queer… which is cool, I understand people have to try to compartmentalize it. But at the end of the day, I just like girls.”

The “Shanquella Robinson: What Really Happened?” episode was another show stacked with issues the community needs to keep front of mind — such as a spirited debate surrounding Black parenting and corporal punishment spurred by critiques on social media, and more. Be sure to catch new installments of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” every Friday at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app.