Photo: Lucy Garrett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Today (March 24), the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission voted to decertify ex-cops Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, and Justin Smith after their alleged involvement in the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols, The Associated Press reported.

A fourth officer, Desmond Mills, decided to surrender his certification, which was granted by the Tennessee panel. With the decertification, all four former authority members will no longer be allowed to work in law enforcement within the state. They have 30 days to appeal the decision.

On Jan. 7, Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was handcuffed and repeatedly punched and kicked by officers after he was pulled over by authorities during a traffic stop in Memphis. He died from his injuries three days later. After news of Nichols’ senseless killing spread across the country, the City of Memphis revealed they were launching an internal investigation. On Jan. 15, the Memphis Police Department stated that ex-cops Haley, Martin, Smith, Mills, and Tadarrius Bean were placed on leave. Bean has not yet had his decertification hearing before the state panel.

Those five former members of law enforcement were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression after bodycam footage of Nichols’ assault was released. In February 2023, they appeared at the Shelby County Criminal Court and pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, the City of Memphis completed its internal investigation. They released an additional video showing the circumstances surrounding Nichols’ assault. It included audio of what transpired after authorities attacked Nichols and after he was taken to the hospital. 

From the investigation, 13 MPD employees, including those previously mentioned, were charged with policy violations concerning Nichols’ beating and death. Four members of the Memphis Fire Department were also accused of policy violations. On March 8, the same day that the COM closed its investigation, the Department of Justice announced they were launching a review of Nichols’ case.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Prosecutors are preparing to release footage of Irvo Otieno's death to the public

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Department of Justice says Louisville police allowed K-9 to attack Black teen without warning

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality
RIP
Tyre Nichols
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Prosecutors are preparing to release footage of Irvo Otieno's death to the public

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Department of Justice says Louisville police allowed K-9 to attack Black teen without warning

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More