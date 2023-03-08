Photo: Lucy Garrett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

The DOJ has stepped in to ensure the family of Tyre Nichols receives justice for his untimely death after the city of Memphis closed its case. The department’s announcement was made today (March 8).

According to NBC News, the review will look into how the Memphis Police Department utilizes certain procedures. “Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis requested this review, which will cover policies, practices, training, data and processes related to MPD’s use of force, de-escalation and specialized units,” a statement from the United States Department of Justice read. The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, better known as COPS, will spearhead the review in light of the city concluding its investigation of Nichols’ case.

COPS will also provide city leaders with valuable learning materials to “help them assess the appropriateness of the use of specialized units as well as how to ensure necessary management and oversight of such units, including review of policies, tactics, training, supervision, accountability, and transparency.” As previously reported by REVOLT, the 29-year-old father died after being brutally beaten by a group of Memphis police officers during a traffic stop in January. Seven cops were relieved of their duties, while five of them — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. — have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, among other crimes.

In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units. The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta shared.

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson
By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023

Mexico kidnapping survivor watched friends get killed "in front of him"
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Mexican kidnapping of Americans
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating and death
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Pregnant woman killed in Chicago while committing armed robbery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 others alive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death
By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family demands diplomatic intervention in their fight for justice
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023
