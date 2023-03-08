The DOJ has stepped in to ensure the family of Tyre Nichols receives justice for his untimely death after the city of Memphis closed its case. The department’s announcement was made today (March 8).

According to NBC News, the review will look into how the Memphis Police Department utilizes certain procedures. “Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis requested this review, which will cover policies, practices, training, data and processes related to MPD’s use of force, de-escalation and specialized units,” a statement from the United States Department of Justice read. The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, better known as COPS, will spearhead the review in light of the city concluding its investigation of Nichols’ case.

COPS will also provide city leaders with valuable learning materials to “help them assess the appropriateness of the use of specialized units as well as how to ensure necessary management and oversight of such units, including review of policies, tactics, training, supervision, accountability, and transparency.” As previously reported by REVOLT, the 29-year-old father died after being brutally beaten by a group of Memphis police officers during a traffic stop in January. Seven cops were relieved of their duties, while five of them — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. — have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, among other crimes.

“In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units. The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta shared.