Photo: Lucy Garrett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Jan. 7, Tyre Nichols was on his way home from taking pictures of the sunset at a nearby park when he was stopped by a group of officers from the Memphis Police Department. Within minutes of the traffic stop, his car was surrounded by cops who gave him over 70 contradictory commands in under 15 minutes. The 29-year-old was then savagely beaten and died in a local hospital days later.

Those who knew Nichols best described the young father as an avid skateboarder who loved filming himself doing tricks and posting content in his spare time. Many have rallied together to shine a positive light on his life and remember his happy moments rather than his brutal, untimely death. Yesterday (March 2), ABC News revealed that officials in Nichols’ hometown of Sacramento, California are planning to open a skatepark in his honor.

The City of Sacramento’s Parks and Community Enrichment Commission reportedly has its eye on the Regency Park’s skatepark as the perfect location to honor Nichols. “I would love to see if we can maybe refresh that area and add some features, you know, in honor of Tyre, and many of the kids that I see out there,” City councilwoman Lisa Kaplan noted. “Tyre Nichols has a strong connection to the skatepark at Regency Park and spent numerous hours of his youth skating and building friendships there. The tragedy of his death has elevated his name to national significance and as such underscores his connection and contribution to Sacramento, the community of North Natomas and Regency Park,” the city’s commission report added.

Records state it will cost around $20,000 to make the park a reality if approved by the council. Members also plan to add a bronze plaque in his memory. Since his death, at least seven officers have been relieved of their duties, with five Black cops facing the harshest punishments. Those five have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping, resulting in bodily injury, among other crimes and have pleaded not guilty.

