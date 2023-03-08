Photo: Lucy Garrett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

The City of Memphis has completed its internal investigation just over two months after Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man, died from injuries sustained after being brutally beaten by then-police officers. Now that the review is finished, the city will release additional video showing the circumstances surrounding Nichols’ assault. A county prosecutor previously informed CNN that the footage would include audio of what transpired after authorities attacked Nichols and after he was taken to the hospital.

According to Memphis FOX 13, Jennifer Sink, Memphis chief legal officer, stated that the city could reopen the case if new information emerges. She also revealed that along with additional footage, the city will share new administrative case files detailing the repercussions against the involved emergency responders.

On Jan. 6, Nichols, 29, was repeatedly punched and kicked by Memphis law enforcement with his hands handcuffed behind him after engaging in a brief foot pursuit following a traffic stop. Afterward, Nichols was transported to the hospital but passed away from his injuries three days later.

As news of the horrific incident made headlines nationwide, the City of Memphis announced they were launching an internal investigation into the matter. On Jan. 15, the Memphis Police Department released a statement saying that five officers involved in the attack were being relieved of duty pending the outcome of their review. “After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriate action,” Memphis Police Department Chief CJ Davis said.

A few days later, bodycam footage of the assault became available. Its findings contradicted the report made by then-cops Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. On Jan. 26, all five of the former members of Memphis law enforcement were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. Last month, they all appeared at the Shelby County Criminal Court and pleaded not guilty.

As a result of the investigation, 13 MPD employees, including the previously mentioned ones, were charged with policy violations in connection to Nichols’ beating and death. However, according to Sink, two of them had their charges ultimately dismissed. Of the 13 Memphis personnel, seven officers were fired, three were suspended, and one retired before a hearing was conducted. Four members of the Memphis Fire Department were also charged with policy violations. Three of the four MFD employees were also fired, and two had their EMT licenses suspended by the state board. One of the former MFD members stated that on the night of Nichols’ attack, officers involved prevented Tyre Nichols’ care. “There were so many involved and such little intervention,” Joshua Adams, a member of the group Decarcerate Memphis, said.

