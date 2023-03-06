Photo: Scott Olson / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Jan. 7, Tyre Nichols was pulled over by several members of the Memphis Police Department while driving home from taking photos of the sunset at a nearby park. During the confrontation, the officers, who were in unmarked vehicles, gave the 29-year-old over 70 contradictory commands in under 15 minutes. After being brutally beaten by the cops, the young father died from his injuries days later.

Last week, Desert X organizers shared that Nichols’ photography will be presented at an exhibition in Palm Springs, California. Co-curator Diana Campbell said she hopes his work will inspire “new ways to build healing cultures that embrace and protect [biodiversity] and open opportunities for joy and hope anchored in justice.” She continued, “These works of art bring to light the forces that we exert on the world: How we design our environments, how we live, and how the messages we put out in the world reinforce systems that might or might not be beneficial for us.” The art installation, which features other talented creators, kicked off on Saturday (March 4) and runs through May 7.

In related news, one of the emergency responders who arrived on the scene to treat Nichols after the violent altercation recently accused the officers of denying him the chance to save the victim’s life. On Friday (March 3), former Memphis Fire Department EMT Robert Long told the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board that he and another responder observed visible signs of trauma on Nichols, including a knot on his head, a busted lip and a bloody nose. Long said at one point, “MPD is leaning over the patient in his face saying loudly that the patient is not going anywhere and that they are not going to uncuff him, impeding patient care.”

Since Nichols’ death, five Black officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have been fired and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault. Tributes, such as a skatepark in Nichols’ honor, have also been announced since his passing.

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family demands diplomatic intervention in their fight for justice

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Anti-gun violence advocate killed by police in New Jersey

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Mob of officers filmed beating Black Memphis inmate to death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Sacramento skatepark to be named in honor of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

San Francisco street performer featured in 'The Pursuit of Happyness' dead at 64

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Rickey Smiley opens up on oldest son's untimely death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Black Milwaukee transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Baltimore pays record $6M in police misconduct settlement

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023

320 "kettled" George Floyd demonstrators awarded $7 million in New York City settlement

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Kobe Bryant's family reaches $28.5 million settlement with LA County

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

DA drops charges against man who was beaten by Georgia deputies in viral videos

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023
