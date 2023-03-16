More information continues to come to light surrounding the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson, who went on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with six friends in October 2022, but saw her life cut short less than 24 hours after her arrival. In the latest update, Suni Jehseel Popoca Millan, a concierge assigned to the villa where Shanquella and the six others were staying, told police that after the 25-year-old was pronounced dead, her friends were reportedly laughing and asked to be taken to dinner, according to Atlanta Black Star. “I left that area and stayed outside to give them space to grieve; minutes later, I heard laughter,” Popoca Millan told authorities.

While the circumstances regarding exactly how Shanquella passed away are still unknown, her family knows that there was a fight involving her and one of the other attendees. Shortly after the North Carolina native died, a video circulated on social media. In it, Shanquella was naked and appeared incoherent as she was kicked, punched, and tossed around by a woman police identified as Daejahnae Jackson. According to several reports, the fight was recorded by another person on the trip who was heard in the background telling Shanquella to fight back. Later, Shanquella’s friends allegedly told her mother, Salamondra Robinson, that she died from alcohol poisoning, left her body at the rental property, and returned to America. Once her body returned to the States, a coroner determined Shanquella’s death was accidental or violent, with no mention of the alcohol poisoning. The following month, Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for Jackson.

In March 2023, nearly five months after her tragic passing, Shanquella’s family continues to demand justice for her and has requested the FBI and White House to get involved. “I need an arrest and a conviction for all the ones… the Cabo Six,” said Shanquella’s mother at a press conference on Friday (March 3) morning in Washington, D.C. The Cabo Six refers to those who traveled with her daughter to Mexico. In a statement to “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” U.S. officials said, “The FBI is working with the Department of Justice to determine if a U.S. federal crime was committed.”