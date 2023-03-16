Photo: SAMANTHA LAUREY / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

More information continues to come to light surrounding the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson, who went on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with six friends in October 2022, but saw her life cut short less than 24 hours after her arrival. In the latest update, Suni Jehseel Popoca Millan, a concierge assigned to the villa where Shanquella and the six others were staying, told police that after the 25-year-old was pronounced dead, her friends were reportedly laughing and asked to be taken to dinner, according to Atlanta Black Star. “I left that area and stayed outside to give them space to grieve; minutes later, I heard laughter,” Popoca Millan told authorities.

While the circumstances regarding exactly how Shanquella passed away are still unknown, her family knows that there was a fight involving her and one of the other attendees. Shortly after the North Carolina native died, a video circulated on social media. In it, Shanquella was naked and appeared incoherent as she was kicked, punched, and tossed around by a woman police identified as Daejahnae Jackson. According to several reports, the fight was recorded by another person on the trip who was heard in the background telling Shanquella to fight back. Later, Shanquella’s friends allegedly told her mother, Salamondra Robinson, that she died from alcohol poisoning, left her body at the rental property, and returned to America. Once her body returned to the States, a coroner determined Shanquella’s death was accidental or violent, with no mention of the alcohol poisoning. The following month, Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for Jackson.

In March 2023, nearly five months after her tragic passing, Shanquella’s family continues to demand justice for her and has requested the FBI and White House to get involved. “I need an arrest and a conviction for all the ones… the Cabo Six,” said Shanquella’s mother at a press conference on Friday (March 3) morning in Washington, D.C. The Cabo Six refers to those who traveled with her daughter to Mexico. In a statement to “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” U.S. officials said, “The FBI is working with the Department of Justice to determine if a U.S. federal crime was committed.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Tyre Sampson's mother reaches settlement as FreeFall ride is demolished

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

A trail camera photo captured Rasheem Carter shirtless in the woods on the day he disappeared

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Rasheem Carter's cousin thanks Cardi B, Ben Crump for bringing attention to his inhumane death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

7 Virginia deputies charged with a Black man's death during mental health facility intake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Damson Idris says John Singleton tested his survival skills in South Central for "Snowfall" audition

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Ben Crump calls on DOJ to investigate after a Black man was found in Mississippi with his head severed

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Mexico's president says country is safer than US despite recent deadly kidnappings

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

California proposes allowing compensation for police brutality victims

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Shanquella Robinson's mother wants "the Cabo Six" convicted for her daughter's death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shanquella Robinson
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Tyre Sampson's mother reaches settlement as FreeFall ride is demolished

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

A trail camera photo captured Rasheem Carter shirtless in the woods on the day he disappeared

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Rasheem Carter's cousin thanks Cardi B, Ben Crump for bringing attention to his inhumane death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

7 Virginia deputies charged with a Black man's death during mental health facility intake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Damson Idris says John Singleton tested his survival skills in South Central for "Snowfall" audition

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Ben Crump calls on DOJ to investigate after a Black man was found in Mississippi with his head severed

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Mexico's president says country is safer than US despite recent deadly kidnappings

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

California proposes allowing compensation for police brutality victims

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Shanquella Robinson's mother wants "the Cabo Six" convicted for her daughter's death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More