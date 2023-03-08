Today (March 8), “Black Girl Stuff” officially returned for season two! If you were kicking it with the “BGS” crew during season one, you’ll recognize Tori Brixx, Brii Renee, and Kennedy Rue, two returning hosts and the show’s correspondent, respectively. Plus, Britt Hall is a new face joining the ladies, and she’s as outspoken as they come. Hall brings a unique perspective to the panel as a mother, model, and chef.

In addition to the beautiful talent, the show also received a delightful set upgrade. Season two was filmed in Atlanta at REVOLT’s brand-new studio. While discussing the show’s renewal, Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT, said, “Empowering Black women starts with creating and curating safe spaces for them to speak freely without judgment, which is why we remain committed to investing in programming like ‘BGS’ that fills an important and evident void.”

Additionally, the second season boasts a guest list that is jam-packed. K Camp, Saucy Santana, Sukihana, Natalie Nunn, Ms. Pat, and many more will all make appearances. REVOLT News, Specials and Documentary President Monique Chenault spoke about what fans can expect. “Get ready for more laughter, tears, and everything in between as we continue to amplify the voices and victories of Black women everywhere,” she stated.

You can catch “Black Girl Stuff” every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on the REVOLT TV channel and every Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET on the REVOLT website, YouTube channel and app! Catch a full recap of the premiere below and watch it here if you missed it.

1. Protect the Bag?

To kick off today’s episode of “BGS,” the girls dove into the comments to discuss GloRilla’s viral incident where a fan threw a water bottle and screamed at her during a club appearance. After the incident, GloRilla tweeted, “I’m so mad [that] I can get sued for slapping you b**ches!! But you h**s still can get slapped, b**ch,” leaving fans and social media users alike in a bit of an uproar.

The girls’ discussion focused primarily on when it’s OK to respond to disrespect and if it’s ever fine for it to affect your bag. Brixx talked a bit about the value of respect and money. “I’ve definitely been in a situation where I just said some s**t. You know, I reacted to somebody’s disrespect, but if I did, they violated first. And anybody that knows me, knows that. I’m not gonna go there. Unless you do something bigger — I’m gonna choose respect over money any day. I understand protect the bank, but sometimes… especially in my younger ages… every reaction don’t gotta be physical. Right? I can still get you back in a different way. Yeah, you know, I mean, success… it may be. However, I’ll get you back… But I think that comes with maturity,” she admitted.

Brixx also talked about the importance of how things are perceived. “Also, one thing people don’t think about is allowing other people to tell their narrative whenever something goes on. Sometimes, you have to really explain that story, which I had to learn, too. Because when you allow people to tell the narrative, sometimes people believe [it’s] reality. And then that can make you lose deals, too… That could affect your bag, too. And if you want to protect your bag, then you got to protect your character, right?” the host continued.

2. Saucy Santana Joins the Panel

While Saucy Santana “been poppin’,” he initially captured social media’s attention as a makeup artist for City Girls. Since then, Santana has been on a steady rise following the release of his debut single, “Walk Em Like A Dog,” in 2019. Having collaborated with the likes of Madonna, City Girls, and more, the rising star’s music is constantly riding the TikTok trending page, and he’s displaying no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Santana joined the “Black Girl Stuff” panel to discuss his music — new and old — and star-studded joint efforts. When asked about how it felt to collaborate with a legend like Madonna, Santana said, “To me, it was mind-blowing. I couldn’t even believe it when I got the call. At first, they called and said, ‘Oh, Madonna wants to do a remix.’ And it wasn’t a thing where, like, my label could get that done or nothing. It was, ‘Madonna wanted to be on Saucy Santana’s song.’ So I’m like, ‘Hell yeah. Nice. Whatever I gotta do, I’ll do it.’ It was great. It was an amazing experience. I was in the studio with Madonna. I was at dance rehearsals with Madonna. Every rehearsal.”

Santana also gave insight into his childhood. “My mom is a pastor now. OK, growing up, she wasn’t a pastor when I was a child, but she just, you know, kept me and my siblings in church,” the rapper shared.

3. A New Edition of New Edition?

When it comes to the distinction of being legendary, there are few artists and even fewer groups who fit the bill. However, on the list of groups that do, New Edition sits in a league of its own. With that being said, when Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill joined the panel, it was nothing but a celebration.

When asked about how they’ve maintained their brotherhood throughout the years, Brown told the “Black Girl Stuff” hosts, “I think just having that brotherhood, lots of prayers, us all believing in, you know, one God has kept us solid with each other. We’ve had our ups and downs. But you know, ups and downs only made us stronger. Because we are brothers.”

In 2023, New Edition is hitting the road with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank, and when asked about what fans can expect for the tour, DeVoe revealed, “The show that people are going to get is like no other show that they’ve ever been to… So, if you’ve seen us four times, five times six times… this is something different. Completely different. We’re going back to songs that we haven’t done in a long time, and we’re bringing our friends with us.”

4. The Kennedy Konnection

Kennedy Rue, REVOLT’s resident correspondent, educated viewers on Shanquella Robinson’s tragic death.

If you aren’t familiar, Rue gave viewers a quick rundown. “Her story really hits home for me as a Black woman. I mean, a 25-year-old entrepreneur travels to Mexico with one good friend and a group of loose acquaintances. After they get there, shortly, the family hears that she’s sick; she has alcohol poisoning. She’s not doing well, and they’re seeking medical attention. From that moment on, they pronounced Shanquella dead. They’re looking at this as an accidental death. They’re looking at it as alcohol poisoning. It’s not [until] the family gets the autopsy results back that state that Shanquella suffered a severe spinal cord injury… So Shanquella suffers a severe spinal cord injury and alcohol poisoning — it’s not really adding up. That, coupled with the viral video getting released of Shanquella being brutally beaten, paints a completely different and sinister picture of what actually happened on that trip.”

Rue spoke with one of the family’s attorneys, who provided some quick tips for Black women traveling abroad:

Register with the consulate and embassy

Know the country’s 911 protocol

Alert family or friends of your specific whereabouts

Inform family or friends of your travel companions

5. Affirmations After Dark

According to a Glamour magazine survey, Black women score higher on self-esteem than women of other races. And while that means that a lot of Black women have great self-esteem, there are still times when everyone feels a bit unpretty.

When asked about a moment she had to embrace a part of herself she didn’t feel was beautiful, Hall spoke about her height. “My height was a thing for a long time… I had to date guys that were shorter than me because most of the tall guys were dating short girls — and I was always super tall. So it was like, ‘You’re so tall, you so skinny.’ It was one of those things, so I think I hadn’t really learned how to embrace myself. What I did do is I started to look into women that were taller — like Naomi Campbell. She was somebody that I always thought was so beautiful… That’s how I learned to embrace my height,” Hall recalled. Brixx talked about a scar on her face, and Renee mentioned feeling insecure about her feet. At the end of the day, we all have to embrace our complete selves.