Photo: Eric Jordan
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

REVOLT launched “Black Girl Stuff” in July 2022 to bring young Black women together to discuss culturally relevant topics pertaining to millennials and Gen Z. Today (March 7), America’s fastest growing Black-owned media empire announced the return of the season — complete with a new co-host!

Britt Hall will be joining Brii Renee and Tori Brixx, along with correspondent Kennedy Rue, for the second season. The upcoming season will noticeably have a glow up too. Episodes were filmed on an all-new set in REVOLT’s Atlanta studio.

“Empowering Black women starts with creating and curating safe spaces for them to speak freely without judgment, which is why we remain committed to investing in programming like ‘BGS’ that fills an important and evident void,” Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT, said of the renewal announcement.

President of REVOLT News, Specials & Documentary Monique Chenault echoed a similar sentiment. “‘Black Girl Stuff’is more than just a talk show, it’s a celebration of Black female voices and the compelling conversations that only we can lead,” she said. “We’re thrilled to launch a second season, which showcases the discourse among our dynamic co-hosts including newcomer Britt Hall, whose unique background and experiences bring a fresh perspective to the show.”

Chenault added, “Get ready for more laughter, tears, and everything in between as we continue to amplify the voices and victories of Black women everywhere.” 

A Washington, D.C. native, Hall will be a natural fit for the panel as they speak with special guests and share their opinions for the REVOLT audience. “I’m excited to join the co-hosts and weigh in on topics that matter most to Black women, while embracing and showcasing our individual perspectives,” the new host said. “I look forward to connecting with viewers throughout the season to hear how our conversations are inspiring them each week.”

The new season will feature exclusive interviews with influential celebrities like Saucy Santana, K-Camp, Sukihana, Natalie Nunn, Ms. Pat and more. Season two of “Black Girl Stuff” premieres on REVOLT’s TV channel tonight (March 7) at 9 p.m. ET, and tomorrow (March 8) on the company’s digital platforms like its app, website and YouTube at 5 p.m. ET — with new episodes airing weekly at that same time every Tuesday following.

Tune in!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disneyland removes lyrics from racist movie from daily parade

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Bozoma Saint John believes being unapologetic is key to survival

By Kiara Byrd
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tyler Perry in talks to take ownership of BET with majority stake

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Chris Rock jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.06.2023

"The Blackprint" officially returns for season 2 on REVOLT

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Halle Bailey gives emotional reveal of new 'Little Mermaid' doll

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares trailer for Peacock Original 'Praise This'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Twitter is in shambles over Chris Rock’s scathing response to Will Smith Oscars slap

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Kandi Burruss gives Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Anita Baker their flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Chris Rock blames Jada Pinkett Smith for Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage': "She started this"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Black Girl Stuff
Entertainment
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disneyland removes lyrics from racist movie from daily parade

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Bozoma Saint John believes being unapologetic is key to survival

By Kiara Byrd
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tyler Perry in talks to take ownership of BET with majority stake

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Chris Rock jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.06.2023

"The Blackprint" officially returns for season 2 on REVOLT

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Halle Bailey gives emotional reveal of new 'Little Mermaid' doll

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares trailer for Peacock Original 'Praise This'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Twitter is in shambles over Chris Rock’s scathing response to Will Smith Oscars slap

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Kandi Burruss gives Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Anita Baker their flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Chris Rock blames Jada Pinkett Smith for Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage': "She started this"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More