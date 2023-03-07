REVOLT launched “Black Girl Stuff” in July 2022 to bring young Black women together to discuss culturally relevant topics pertaining to millennials and Gen Z. Today (March 7), America’s fastest growing Black-owned media empire announced the return of the season — complete with a new co-host!

Britt Hall will be joining Brii Renee and Tori Brixx, along with correspondent Kennedy Rue, for the second season. The upcoming season will noticeably have a glow up too. Episodes were filmed on an all-new set in REVOLT’s Atlanta studio.

“Empowering Black women starts with creating and curating safe spaces for them to speak freely without judgment, which is why we remain committed to investing in programming like ‘BGS’ that fills an important and evident void,” Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT, said of the renewal announcement.

President of REVOLT News, Specials & Documentary Monique Chenault echoed a similar sentiment. “‘Black Girl Stuff’is more than just a talk show, it’s a celebration of Black female voices and the compelling conversations that only we can lead,” she said. “We’re thrilled to launch a second season, which showcases the discourse among our dynamic co-hosts including newcomer Britt Hall, whose unique background and experiences bring a fresh perspective to the show.”

Chenault added, “Get ready for more laughter, tears, and everything in between as we continue to amplify the voices and victories of Black women everywhere.”

A Washington, D.C. native, Hall will be a natural fit for the panel as they speak with special guests and share their opinions for the REVOLT audience. “I’m excited to join the co-hosts and weigh in on topics that matter most to Black women, while embracing and showcasing our individual perspectives,” the new host said. “I look forward to connecting with viewers throughout the season to hear how our conversations are inspiring them each week.”

The new season will feature exclusive interviews with influential celebrities like Saucy Santana, K-Camp, Sukihana, Natalie Nunn, Ms. Pat and more. Season two of “Black Girl Stuff” premieres on REVOLT’s TV channel tonight (March 7) at 9 p.m. ET, and tomorrow (March 8) on the company’s digital platforms like its app, website and YouTube at 5 p.m. ET — with new episodes airing weekly at that same time every Tuesday following.



Tune in!