Photo: “Bop Bop” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  11.30.2022

Today (Nov. 30), Saucy Santana makes his return with his latest single, “Bop Bop,” a close follow-up to “I’m Too Much.” The energetic new track arrives paired with a music video that brings fans along for the ride as the “Booty” rapper takes over a club for the night. On the song, Santana opens up with a reference to the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song:

“This a lil’ story all about how you run a n***a pockets only usin’ ya mouth, talkin’, talkin’ ’bout his bread (Yeah), talkin’ ’bout his cheese (Okay)/ When them pockets drain, ladies, grab your keys, zoom, zoom-zoom, zoom-zoom/ Dust a n***a off, better leave him to fumes, been pimpin’ n***as since I came out the womb, sweepin’ through these h**s, I’ma need me a broom/ When I’m, when I’m on the scene all the h**s gon’ jock (Yeah), phone gon’ ring (What?), coins don’t stop (Okay)/ Clubbin’ all night (Uh-huh), bottles gon’ pop (Hollon), step off in the spot (Yeah), bop-bop-bop (Ah)”

Back in June, Santana joined fellow rising stars like Nardo Wick, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, Cochise, Doechii, and others in this year’s XXL Freshman Class. He was busy out on the road over the last few months as a supporting act on Latto’s “777 Tour” and Lizzo’s “Special Tour.” He also recently collaborated with Madonna for a special remix of “Material Girl,” which they performed during Pride Month in NYC.

Santana’s most recent projects are Outside and Keep It Playa from last year, the latter of which included features from City Girls, BeatKing, Kali, and Rubi Rose. Since then, he has been all over the internet thanks to multiple viral anthems like “Booty,” “Walk,” “Material Girl,” and most recently his “Booty (Remix)” featuring Latto.

Be sure to press play on Saucy Santana’s brand new “Bop Bop” music video down below.

Tobe Nwigwe delivers new performance of "BIG CAP"

By Regina Cho
  /  11.30.2022

Future drops new "712PM" video directed by Travis Scott

By Regina Cho
  /  11.30.2022
