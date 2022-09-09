Today (Sept. 9), Saucy Santana is back with his latest catchy anthem. Initially teased during his performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs pre-show, his new “I’m Too Much” single is an ode to being unapologetically as confident and flashy as one pleases. On the track, Santana reminds fans to ignore the haters:

Yah, b**ch, I got too much drip, hatin’ a** h**s got too much lip (Lip)/ Talkin’ big s**t, under all my pics (Bye), mad ’cause your body don’t hit like this (Nah), yah, b**ch, I got too much drip/ Hatin’ a** h**s got too much lip (Lip), talkin’ big s**t, under all my pics (Bye)/ Mad ’cause your body don’t hit like this (Ah), it’s a movie when I walk in (Wow)/ It get quiet, no more talkin’ (Shh), I hear rumors, I hear gossip

Currently, Santana is busy out on the road supporting Latto on her nationwide “777 Tour” and Lizzo for select dates on her “Special Tour.” Santana also recently collaborated with Madonna for a special remix of “Material Girl,” which they performed during Pride Month in NYC. He has also hit the stage at the 2022 BET Awards pre-show, Essence Fest After Dark, and many more events to show off his live performance skills.

Within the last year and change, Santana released well-received projects like Outside and Keep It Playa, the latter of which included features from City Girls, BeatKing, Kali, and Rubi Rose. Since then, Santana has been all over the internet thanks to multiple viral anthems like “Booty,” “Walk,” “Material Girl,” and most recently his “Booty (Remix)” featuring Latto.

Earlier this year, Santana joined fellow rising stars like Nardo Wick, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, Cochise, Doechii, and others in this year’s XXL Freshman Class.

Be sure to press play on Saucy Santana’s brand new “I’m Too Much” single down below.