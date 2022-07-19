Saucy Santana shared his catchy new single titled “Booty” last month, which features an assist from Latto. Today (July 19), the duo circles back to unleash the official music video to keep the celebration going. The new Jake Wilson-directed clip and takes fans along with Santana and Latto as they hit a block party together to perform their summer dance anthem:

Who else got a ass like this? Who else throw it back like this? What else make ’em mad like this? What else make ’em act like this?/ Yeah, I know you like my booty-booty, booty-booty, booty-booty/ Straight to the ‘Ghini when I hop off the jet, ass so fat but it still match the legs/ All peach emojis when he send me a text, he on PornHub, sеarchin’ booties like this/ Big bank, how it get it (How I gеt it, how I get it)

When “Booty” was first teased, fans instantly gravitated towards the snippet because of the familiar sample that was used in Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s hit, “Crazy in Love.” The iconic horns are from “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So)” by The Chi-Lites, and Johnny Goldstein also added elements from Poison Clan’s “Shake Whatcha’ Mama Gave Ya’” and KSHMR’s “Hey Ho Crowd Chant” to create the bouncy beat for “Booty.”

Within the last year and change, Santana released well-received projects like Outside and Keep It Playa, the latter of which included features from City Girls, BeatKing, Kali, and Rubi Rose. Since then, Santana has been all over the internet thanks to multiple viral anthems like “Walk” and “Material Girl.” He has also been delivering energetic performances everywhere from the BET Awards red carpet pre-show to Essence Fest After Dark.

Be sure to press play on Saucy Santana’s brand new “Booty” music video featuring Latto down below.