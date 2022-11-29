Justice for Shanquella Robinson continues to be sought as Mexico attempts to extradite the American suspect in the case.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Shanquella left her home of Charlotte, North Carolina last month to visit Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends and never returned. Initially, her parents were told that she got sick and passed away from alcohol poisoning. An autopsy report later revealed that this was not the case. “After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report on Thursday, and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm,” said her mother, Salamondra Robinson, during an interview with WBTV 3 on Nov. 11. “There was a crack, [her] spinal cord was cracked. That took it to a whole ‘nother level because that meant somebody had attacked her.”

Now, Mexican authorities have not only issued an arrest warrant for an American woman suspected of killing the 25-year-old, but they are also requesting that she be extradited back to the country to face charges. While prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur have not publicly named the suspect, they did disclose that they’ve been in contact with Mexican federal prosecutors as well as official diplomats to bring her back to Mexico.

In a previous report, it was revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has also officially launched its own examination to uncover the events leading to Shanquella’s death. Her mother recently spoke out regarding the incident, thanking social media users for the role that they’ve played in helping to ensure that her daughter’s case did not go unnoticed. “I never thought she wouldn’t get justice because we were going to try to go all the way,” Salamondra told NBC. “But I appreciate everything that everybody’s done, however you’ve played a part in it.”